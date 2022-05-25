The Onome Aid Foundation: Lending Its Voice to Create Awareness on Mental Health Issues



Mary Nnah



Two years ago, the world experienced a shocking turn of events that drastically changed how we live, work, and communicate with members of our close community. This drastic change has also affected many people financially, physically, and especially mentally.

We have seen an increase in the number of people who have reported symptoms of anxiety or depression, and global statistics have recorded that four in 10 adults have reported symptoms of mental illness. This is a massive leap from one in 10 adults as of 2019.

This is why The Onome Aid Foundation is lending its voice, to join the rest of the world in advocating for more awareness about the symptoms and effects of mental illnesses, and the appeal for policies to be created that give people living with mental health issues access to proper care so that they can live healthy and fulfilling lives.

Speaking on this, Founder, Onome Aid Foundation, Onome Odometa, said, “In this part of the world, mental health issues are seen as a taboo. But in reality, people are struggling mentally, having suicidal thoughts, suffering from trauma, and are stuck in survival mode. People must understand mental health issues aren’t something to be ashamed of or run away from. We all need to contribute in every way that we can, to help uplift those around us who need our support.”

The month of May is dedicated to mental health awareness. It is recognized every year to normalize talking about mental health and share resources to support the mental well-being of members of our communities.

Onome Aid Foundation is a social enterprise advocating against unemployment, abuse, poverty, and lack of proper education, through innovation, human development, and empowerment, to better society.

The foundation focuses on women, children, and youth, with an overarching objective to provide for underprivileged women, children, and youth, with the enabling environment and support.

