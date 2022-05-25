Osun Guber: Liberians Donate $100,000 to Ogunbiyi, Urge Osun Indigenes to Vote for Him

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Expressing gratitude for his positive contributions to the economic growth of their country, a delegation of Eminent Persons from Liberia yesterday visited the governorship candidate of Accord Party (AP), Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

The Liberian delegation, which was led by Ambassador Dew Tuan-Wleh Mayson and his wife, Roberta and donated $100,000 to Ogunbiyi, had in their entourage representative of Disability Union of Liberia (DUL), DJ Constance, and the chairman of Organisation of Liberians Abroad (OLA).

In his remark, Mayson, who is also a professor, said although travelling to Nigeria was not so easy at this time, they had to come and show their support for Ogunbiyi, adding that: “He is a distinguished and reliable individual, and that Osun State will be lucky to have him as their governor.”

He further shed more lights on how the intending governor has helped the people entrepreneur wise, touched and set free many lives from the grip of poverty in Liberia.

The leader of the delegate said the AP candidate wasn’t one “who makes money to take to care of his family alone but one that makes money for the sole reason of touching lives with it,” adding that Ogunbiyi started his company in Liberia from the “scratch and today the same company has grown to become a conglomerate.”

While announcing a donation of $100,000 and book written by Mayson to Ogunbiyi, the professor noted that if the Osun people had understanding of the industriousness and capacity of the candidate and what he did in a country that was once devastated by war, they wouldn’t consider any other one for the governorship office in the state but him.

Constance, who is presently the president of DUL, further elaborated how Ogunbiyi was of good support when the association had no help in Liberia, as he followed his speech by displaying his skills in song to appreciate the Accord Party’s standard bearer.

In his reaction, Ogunbiyi, who had business interests in Liberia, Niger Republic and the United Kingdom, expressed his gratitude to God on the steps he took to establish his company in Liberia in 1996 after the war, because in turn he achieved success.

He also said it was the love of the country, Osun State and her people that brought about his ambition to be the state governor.

According to him, “When it comes to the corporate world, I am a giant. The only reason I am going for this leadership position is for the welfare of our people. When the PDP that ruled us for 16 years destroyed the country, the APC that took over has done the worse.

“Osun State has been under the APC for 12 years. There is no initiative in productivity, agriculture, education, mining or the health sector. We can’t watch them destroy this state further because for each passing day, the state is drifting further, yet there are resources to make it better.”

Apparently reacting to the governorship candidate of PDP, Senator Nurudeeen Adeleke, who boasted recently that he would give money incentives to the people of the state, Ogunbiyi asked: “What is the source of his income? Which work is he doing and where will he get the money from?”

He added that if voted into office, his government will inherit the state liabilities and the assets, and also pay up Osun State debts.

