Osinbajo Flays Killing of Pregnant Woman, Children in Anambra

*Describes it as callous, brutal, demeaning

*Says incident capable of causing ethnic conflict

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has condemned in strong terms the reported recent killing of a pregnant woman, Harira Jubril and her four children in Anambra State.Osinbajo, in a release issued Wednesday by his Media Assistant, Laolu Akande, said the killing of the woman and her children was not only callous, brutal and demeaning, but capable of creating ethnic conflict across the country and must be condemned by all.According to the Vice President: “What took place in Anambra with the killing of a woman and her children demeans us all.

It is such a callous act and so brutal. And I think that we must be very careful, as a people, with this type of killings that are going on, especially where it is obviously to create such horror, annoyance and create a situation where we begin to have ethnic conflicts again and all that. “And I think we must all be careful and condemn it in the strongest possible terms, there is no excuse for it whatsoever. We must not allow a situation where we get to the point where we even countenance individuals who can do this sort of thing.



“How does anyone kill a woman and her children? I think it is such a terrible tragedy condemnable by all. Mr President has spoken about it and I just want to join my voice with those of others who are completely outraged by it.”

