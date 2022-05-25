Ortom, Suswam, Moro Clinch PDP Senatorial Tickets

George Okoh



Delegates from the 23 Local Government Areas of Benue State, have elected Senators that would fly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) tickets in the forthcoming general election in the country.

While seven local governments that make up Benue North West senatorial zone endorsed Governor Samuel Ortom as candidate of the Party, the Senator representing Benue North East Senatorial District, Senator Gabriel Suswan, also re-emerged victorious at the primaries.

Governor Ortom was, in March 2022, endorsed as the sole PDP senatorial candidate by the stakeholders from the zone to contest the Senate seat.

Speaking to journalists shortly after he was declared winner by the returning officer for the election at Government House, Makurdi, Ortom expressed appreciation to the people of the zone for always standing with him, saying he was pleased to be given another opportunity to serve the state at the Senate at the expiration of his tenure as governor.

The Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Senator Abba Moro, also won his return bid ticket. The former Minister defeated his opponents, Saleh, Ojobo and Ogaji, to pick the ticket.

While Moro polled 179 votes, Hassan Anthony Saleh had 72, while Joe ojobo got 53.

