Olufunmilayo Oladejo, Providing Relief for Humanity





Empathy and generosity are the words that come to mind when you think of Olufunmilayo Oladejo. She is a woman with many feathers in her cap. She is an entrepreneur, humanitarian, and CEO at Fum Bam Agro Investment company, a business venture with the aim of providing quality products in the agricultural sphere. Its vision, as an organisation, is to transform agricultural practices, making farm services accessible to all, in Nigeria and Africa at large.

She is also the Executive Director of CTCAfrica, a tech NGO providing free tech training and certification to secondary students in Nigeria. Their aim is to empower young students and connect them to universities for scholarship opportunities, showcase their talents to tech companies for recruitment and building a silicon valley in Nigeria.

Oladejo also doubles as a Senior Project Manager at Fibo Construction Services. She says her driving force is fuelled by her love for humanity and her desire to pay it forward by giving back to the less privileged.

In 2009, Oladejo graduated from the University of the District of Columbia. She studied Accounting, with a minor in Finance. She also has certifications in Computer Information System, and Project Management Certification amongst others.

The tenacious Oladejo soon began her Project Hope Nigeria (PHN) to further extend her show of generosity. PHN is a humanitarian non-profit focused firm envisioned to cater to the needs of Nigerians at this time.

The selfless entrepreneur also co-founded

Diaspora Relief with Ijeoma Onyekwere in response to the horrific situation with the Ukraine war. Diaspora Relief is a collection of members across the pan-African diaspora, who are deeply concerned about the difficulty experienced by Black people in their attempt to escape the war conditions in Ukraine.

The non-profit organisation currently has operations in Ukraine (Uzhhorod only) Poland, Hungary, Netherlands, Germany, and Nigeria.

Still on a mission to give succour to many, Oladejo expressed her passion for communication via Thechatroomng on Twitter, her online talk show every Saturday at 5pm. The show puts the spotlight on the essence of having a healthy relationship.

On the Nigeria of her dreams, Oladejo believes that it is that nation where there would be free healthcare for all, insecurity will be over, and rights of the people will not be truncated amongst other cogent issues.

When the CEO is not working, she loves to spend time with her family, whom according to her, is her entire world.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

