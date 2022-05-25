NAOWA President Commissions Classrooms in Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

In a bid to standardise and strengthen Nigerian Army Officers Wives’ Association (NAOWA) schools, the President of the association, Mrs. Salamatu Farouk Yahaya, yesterday inaugurated fully furnished block of six classrooms and ICT centre at NAOWA Nursery/ Primary School at Ginginya barracks in Sokoto, Sokoto State.

Addressing journalists at the event, Mrs. Yahaya stated that the launching of the project was the affirmation of her vision to sustain legacies of unity and development of her predecessors.

She commended the chairperson of NAOWA 8 Division, Mrs. Gloria Bassey, for ensuring the completion of the project within a short period of time, and also expressed appreciation for high quality of work done.

Mrs Yahaya added that the classrooms were constructed to provide additional space to accommodate more pupils and enhance conducive learning environment.

She noted that NAOWA has adopted new approach towards standardising all her schools through structural development, staff training, adequate resource management and provision of facilities for her institutions.

She also provided medical equipment such as incubators, oxygen concentrator, patients monitor, infant resuscitators, and phototherapy machines to army hospital at the barracks.

She thanked the staff of the school for their efforts in ensuring the upliftment of the standard of learning in the school.

To encourage them, the president of the association donated bags of rice, jerry cans of vegetables oil and instructional materials to the staff.

She also inaugurated NAOWA secretariat built and name after her by NAOWA Chairperson 8 Division, Sokoto, Mrs. Gloria Bassey.

Yahaya commended Mrs. Bassey gesture, saying she has written her name in the history of NAOWA.

Earlier, Mrs. Bassey thanked Yahaya for providing funds for the construction of the school, which she said has created conducive learning environment, and would enhance good performance by the pupils.

Highlight of the event was the entertainment of the guests by the cultural troops.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

