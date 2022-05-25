I Have Credentials, Exposures to Defeat APC Senatorial Candidate in Kwara, Says Ex-minister





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A former Minister of Youths and Sports in former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mr. Bolaji Abdullahi, has said that he possessed intimidating credentials and experience to defeat candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) in the 2023 general elections.

Abdullahi, who was also a former Editor of THISDAY Newspaper and former National Spokesman of All Progressives Congress (APC), stated this in Ilorin while speaking with journalists shortly after his emergence as the consensus senatorial candidate for Kwara Central Senatorial District for next year general elections.

The elated Abdullahi also said that the Kwara PDP has learnt its lesson in 2019 elections and is therefore set to retrieve power from the ruling APC in the state 2023 general elections.

According to him, “what happened in 2019 in Kwara State was an aberration; it happened because we compromised certain things we used to do to stay on power.

“We have learnt our lesson and we are coming back in 2023.I can tell you for sure that the people of Kwara have realised that they have ended up with a government they don’t need, and that has greatly provided a leverage for our return to power in 2023 elections.”

He also said: “I worked very hard and performed excellently during my tenure as Special Assistant, Special Adviser to the Governor,Commissioner, Federal Minister and a complete party man as the National Spokesman of the party. Nobody among candidates of other political parties can beat my experience and the people of Kwara know that.So,I’m the best man for the job.

“This time around, I’m going to work harder and make the unprecedented difference we never had before in Kwara Central because what we are having currently is zero, compare to what im bringing to the table.”

He added that that he “will be actively involved in making laws that will make Nigeria a better place for everyone to live. Our youths would be actively engaged and we will create opportunities for everyone to live a better life.”

Abdullahi also criticised the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for its gross incompetence that had brought the country low in all fronts since her creation.

He said: “It’s gross incompetence that has caused President Muhammadu Buhari to make the country what it is today. It is not about any political will, you can only give what you have.

“We need to completely rebuild this country, and everyone knows by now that the APC has completely failed Nigerians and the PDP is ready to take up that challenge.

“It’s very clear that we cannot hand over the current Nigeria to our children because those children that the ruling party and the elites refused to properly take care now in terms of quality education and gainful employments are the ones that would not give their own children peace of minds, and be controlling them tomorrow with guns if we don’t do the needful now.”

