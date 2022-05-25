Ekiti Varsity ASUU Vows to Continue with Strike

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ekiti State University (EKSU) Chapter, has rejected the proposed resumption and suspension of the ongoing nationwide strike by members of the academic staff as mooted by the management of the institution.

The Chairman of EKSU Chapter of ASUU, Dr. Kayode Arogundade, said his members are in full compliance with the ongoing strike by the union, urging students to disregard the resumption earlier announced by the university’s management.

The EKSU’s management at its meeting on May 23, 2022, ordered that the university shoud be reopened yesterday for academic work.

In a statement signed by the university’s Director, Corporate Affairs, Mr Bode Olofinmuagun, on behalf of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Eddy Olanipekun, said it took the decision taking cognisance of the pains being experienced by students and parents due to the protracted strike.

But the ASUU’s chairman in a statement made available to journalists, in Ado yesterday clarified that his members have not backed out of the national strike that has just been rolled over for the next twelve weeks from May 8, 2022.

Arogundade stated that the instruction handed down by the vice chancellor and the committee of deans that all academic staff should resume should be disregarded because negated ther current struggle as a union.

He said: “ASUU EKSU wishes to use the medium to announce to the general public that mandating the re-opening of the university is purely political and EKSG is not ready to attend to the demand of the university.

“Also, it is worth noting that ASUU-EKSU executive members have been receiving threats from various government agents’ and the university’s management.

“In view of this, the general public is hereby notified and put on alert to the threats that if any harm is inflicted on any member of the ASUU-EKSU executives, the Ekiti State Government and university’s management should be held responsible.

“Parents are to monitor the movement of their wards who are the main target to be used as thugs in the coming election hence the resumption saga.

“One wonders why the lacklustre administration in Ekiti State on its way to Golgotha is now keen on school resumption only to put the life of our students at risk.

“The students themselves should be aware of the insincerity of those parading themselves as their leaders whose only interest is their temporary benefit, whichever government is in power.

“We are equally aware of the antics of insignificant lecturers playing political harlotry with the destiny of the majority of our members. We are watching and they shall be brought to book soonest.

“All academic staff of EKSU is, therefore, directed to stay off their duty post as the current strike action is comprehensive and total. Members are to be on the lookout for further directives.”

