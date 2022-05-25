APC Condemns Breach of Public Peace by Factional PDP Primaries





Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the breach of public peace which the factional PDP primaries has visited on the State in the last 48hours.

In a statement yesterday, APC Publicity Secretary, Peter Uwadiae-Igbinigie said It was disgraceful that the PDP as the ruling party in the state cannot conduct credible and peaceful primaries.

The statement read: “The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemns in very strong terms the orgy of violence and disturbance of the public peace which the factional PDP primaries has visited on the state in the last 48hours.

“It is disgraceful that the PDP as the ruling party in our state cannot conduct credible and peaceful primaries. What the very disorganized party has visited on the peace-loving people of our state with it’s actions, is unwarranted violence characterized by the free use of firearms, unwarranted and unnecessary sporadic shooting and killings.

“It is disheartening that the conduct of a party primary which is supposed to be a family affair and done in a peaceful and harmonious setting, was taken over by uniformed thugs, and hoodlums masquerading as PDP party members, delegates and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

“This show of shame by the PDP is criminal as well as a great threat to the peace and security of Edo people, who are already traumatized by the very poor response of the dtate government to the high level of insecurity across the state.

“Edo people know for a fact that the mission of the PDP is to terrorize the people with the intent to preventing them from participating in the electoral process ahead of the 2023 general elections, having realized that there is no way the party can win the State again, under a free, fair and credible process.

“Our Party draws the attention of Edo people to how the PDP has become a threat to the security of the state by it’s failure to put it’s house in order since the 2020 governorship elections.In any case, the PDP is fighting a lost battle in Edo State as no amount of shooting, killings and threats to the public peace, will prevent the people from their manifest determination to rally on the platform of the APC to liberate themselves from the shackles of the rudderless PDP government.

We commiserate with all the families and relatives of persons who were wounded and/or killed as a result of the violent PDP primaries and hereby call We however call on the Edo State Commissioner of Police to immediately track down the culprits who carried the shooting and killings and their sponsors and make them face the full wrath of the law as a deterrent to others.

“We also appeal to all Edo people for calm and to remain united and resolute in their determination to teach the PDP a lesson in the coming 2023 elections,” he added.

