Abdullahi Emerges PDP Guber Candidate in Kwara



By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Former National Commissioner, Revenue and Fiscal Mobilisation Commission, Alhaji Shuaib Yahman Abdullahi, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Kwara state ahead of 2023 polls.



Alhaji Abdullahi polled 518votes to defeat other two contestants. The other two contestants are former Nigerian Ambassador to Japan, Prof. Mohammed Yisa Gana and former federal lawmaker, Hon. Aliyu Ahman-Pategi.



Declaring the result of the primary election of the PDP in Ilorin, the chairman, electoral committee of the party from national secretariat, Abuja, Hon. Niyi Owolade also said that, Professor Gana polled 14 votes while Alhaji Pategi polled 31 votes. 11 votes were voided during the exercise.



The primary of the party was held at the Arca Center event hall, Ilorin amidst tight security.

The event was well attended by 574 delegates and some elders of the party.



“By the power conferred on me as the chairman of the electoral committee of PDP, I declare Alhaji Shuaib Yahman Abdullahi as the duly elected governorship candidate of the party for the 2023 general elections in Kwara state”, Owolade said.



Owolade used the occasion to urge other aspirants to support the winner and work together to ensure the victory of the PDP in general election in the state.



In his acceptance speech, Alhaji Abdullahi thanked the delegates and leaders of the party for his election as the governorship candidate of the party for the 2023 polls.



He also used the occasion to assure members of the party that his emergence would ensure the electoral victory of the party during the next elections.

