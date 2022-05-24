LP Positioned to Dislodge APC from Ogun Govt House, Says Chieftain





James Sowole in Abeokuta

The National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Abayomi Arabambi, yesterday, said that the party had been re-engineered and positioned to dislodge the All Progressives Congress (APC), from Ogun State.

Arabambi stated this in Abeokuta, Ogun State, at the inauguration of the new State Working Committee to run the affairs of the party in the state for the next three years.

The election of the new party executive was done by affirmation at the NUJ Press Centre, Ogun State Council, Iwe Iroyin, Abeokuta.

He stated that the LP would field candidates for all positions in the forthcoming election.

“Let me assure all of you here that in 2023 Labour Party will be the most credible, most acceptable and the most sought after party in Ogun State.

“We are going to contest to win all elective positions. We are going to chase Dapo Abiodun and APC away at the governorship level. They will not win all the seats in the Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly as was the case in the past,” he said.

The new State Chairman of LP, Ashade Micheal, in his acceptance speech said the party was poised to be the third force in the state, and called on members to embark on membership drive exercise across the state.

Michael also charged party leaders, stakeholders and members to close ranks, preparatory to the general elections.

He said that the LP has begun the process to retake its rightful position and assured that the party would not be a push over in 2023 elections.

He also expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election and charged the new executives to be exemplary in words and action to ensure the “party does well” in the state.

Other officers elected during the election were, Michael Feyisola as the new secretary, while Gbadebo Fesomade became the new treasurer.

Officers elected for the position Deputy State Chairman of the party were Mr. Yinka Tokunbo Adeboye, Mr. Kazeem Adesina, Mr. Jagun Abiodun, Mr. Ope Ijaola, Oguntola C.Y, and Mr. Olufemi Olusola.

