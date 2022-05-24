Kwara Group Berates Political Office Holders over Low Quality Projects

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A pro-democracy group in Kwara State that is known as Kwara Must Change (KMC), has observed that the quality of government projects being executed in this present political dispensation are not comparable to those done by past administrations in the state.

The KMC, however, said that this situation has continued to hinder the socio-economic growth of the nation.

Speaking in Ilorin on Monday at the official unveiling of the second Legislative Watch Assessment Report of elected lawmakers in the state, the Convener of the KMC, Mr. AbdulRazaq Hamzat, stated that the scenario is due to poor legislative oversight functions.

Hamzat, however, said that iIt is based on this realisation and a quest to strengthen the legislature that we came up with the concept of legislative watch as an assessment tool to widen public understanding of legislative responsibility and simplify accountability process.

He said that “the function of legislature and the collective responsibility given to it by the constitution is to enable them guide government,” chart a purposeful direction based on the aggregation of collective aspiration of the people and determine the pace and quality of nation’s development.

According to him, “the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria aided our quest in Section 69,110 and others by empowering citizens to do oversight on legislators and hold elected representatives accountable just as the lawmakers are empowered by the same constitution to do oversight on the executive and hold them accountable.”

Hamzat added that “in Kwara State, more than 90 per cent members of the Kwara State House of Assembly (KWHA) scored below average and only a member of the Federal House of Representatives Hon. Bio Omar, from Baruten/ Kaiama Federal Constituency scored above pass mark of 70 per cent while Hon. Ismaila Tijani and Hon.Tunji Ajulo-opin came second and third respectively.

“Also, all three senators from Kwara State scored above pass mark of 70 per cent but Senator Umar from Kwara North senatorial came top with 84 per cent. Kwara north lawmakers maintain top at the Senate, House of Representatives and KWHA.”

Hamzat noted that “House of Reps member, Hon. Yekeen Alajagbusi, representing Ilorin West/Asa Federal Constituency remains least performing lawmaker in Kwara State while all members of the KWHA fall below the pass mark of 70 per cent.”

The convener who stated further that their ratings were premised on representation, legislative advancement, executive oversight and constituency outreach opined that “legislative watch is not rating the performance of the individual lawmaker as an independent entity but the report is rating the general performance of the office of the legislator that include his personal engagement, activities of his supporting staff, legislative aides among others.”

Hamzat, therefore, said that the rating is meant to ensure good governance not politics but to enable the lawmakers in the state to see it as an opportunity to deepen democracy in the country.

