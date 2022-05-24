Ejele, Amori, Ned Nwoko Win PDP Tickets in Delta South, Delta Central, Delta North

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Former Chairman of Delta State Oil Producing Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Mr. Michael Diden, alias “Ejele,” yesterday emerged winner of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primaries for Delta South Senatorial District.

Ejele polled 176 votes to beat House of Representatives member, Mr. Daniel Reiyeneju, who scored 49, with Ayodele Othihiwa coming third with 46 votes.

In Delta Central, Senator Ighoyota Amori, was declared winner of the PDP’s primaries for Delta Central Senatorial District.

Amori scored 142 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr. John Nani, a former commissioner in Delta State, who polled 123 votes.

In Delta North, Hon. Ned Nwoko, a former House Representatives member, won the ticket of the People Democratic Party (PDP) for Delta North Senatorial District.

Nwoko defeated his opponent, Paul Osaji, with 242 votes. Osaji polled 67 votes.

Ejele thanked the delegates for the support given him to emerge the candidate of the party in Delta South Senatorial District.

