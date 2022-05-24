EFCC Lays Siege to Okorocha’s Residence



*Ex-Imo gov says tt’s an attempt to truncate his presidential ambition

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Tuesday stormed the Maitama, Abuja residence of former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha. But Okorocha has raised the alarm that the siege to his residence by men of the EFCC is part of a grand plan to truncate his presidential ambition.Senator Okorocha, who addressed journalists inside his room, said the EFCC who had reinforced with additional men threatened to break the doors and forcefully take him away on the supposed day of the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential screening.”Frankly speaking, the situation I find myself is a situation of what I call hostage. Policemen and EFCC operatives are currently in my compound and possibly to whisk me away and my gate is blocked.”All I am asking for now is to allow me to go for my screening because I am a Presidential aspirant and our election comes up on Sunday. If I am not allowed to go for this screening, I might miss it”, he said.”I am not an unknown person in the country. I have an address and people know me in the country. All what it takes for the EFCC is to send me an invitation and I will gladly oblige,”he said .EFCC said it would issue a statement on the matter.

