EFCC Arrests Okorocha



*Says ex-gov failed to honour invite



Kingsley Nwezeh



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Tuesday evening arrested former Governor of Imo State, Chief Rochas Okorocha.The operatives had laid siege to the senator’s residence for seven hours before arresting him at 6:41 pm.Policemen attached to the commission had fired gunshots and teargas carnisters to disperse a crowd of his supporters.But Okorocha cried out that the siege to his Abuja residence by men of the anti-graft agency was part of a grand plan to truncate his presidential ambition.”Frankly speaking, the situation I find myself is a situation of what I call hostage. Policemen and EFCC operatives are currently in my compound and possibly to whisk me away and my gate is blocked.”A statement issued later by EFCC said the agency was after Okorocha following his refusal to honour an invitation extended to him after jumping bail.”Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), today May 24, 2022, arrived at the Maitama, Abuja home of a former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, to effect his arrest.”The move followed the refusal of the former governor to honour invitations after jumping the administrative bail earlier granted him by the Commission”, it said.

