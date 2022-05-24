Deputy Senate Minority Whip Loses PDP Ticket

By John Shiklam

The Deputy Senate Minority Whip, Senator Danjuma La’ah, has lost the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for Kaduna South senatorial seat.

Laah who is the first person to have served two terms since the creation of the senatorial zone, was defeated by Hon. Sunday Katung, a former member of the House of Representatives.

Katung who was a deputy governorship candidate of the PDP in 2019, scored 112 votes to defeat Laah who scored 74 votes.

The results which was announced in Kafanchan on Tuesday also showed that Hon. Garba Nicholas, a three term federal lawmaker, representing Jama’a/Sanga Federal Constituency, scored 52 votes while Samson Dikko and Hon. Adams Jagaba, also a three term former federal lawmaker, scored 21 and seven votes respectively.

In Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Adamu Lawal, again emerged as the party’s flag bearer, scoring 99 votes to defeat his close opponent, Ibrahim Usman who got 84 votes.

Lawal was the party’s candidate for the seat in 2019, but was defeated by the current occupant of the seat, Senator Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who is a governorship aspirant in the state.

In Kaduna North Senatorial Zone, Khalid Mustapha, got 257 affirmation votes to pick the ticket, being a sole candidate in the zone.

