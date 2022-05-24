Bauchi Gov Commends Christian Community’s Intercessory Prayers for Peace, Administration

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Christians in Bauchi State have been commended for their continuous prayers for the peace in the state, the governor and his administration at this difficult time of governance in the country.

The commendation was made by the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, who said that all the successes, achievements, developments and peaceful co-existence recorded in the state in the last three years were all as a result of their prayers.

The governor who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Christian Matters, Rev. Zakka Magaji, during the one day prayer rally organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Saturday called on the Christian community not to relent in the fervent prayers for divine intervention.

He said: “Thank God we have great men of God in Bauchi who have been praying for the land, that is why all the evils happening in other states are not being experienced here.”

According to the Governor, “it is not as if they have not been attempts, but, the Bible in Isaiah 8:10 says that they will take counsel together but it shall fail, they will speak the words of their wicked plans but they will not stand because God is with us.”

He further said that “we, in this government, are very much aware that it is prayers that have been sustaining Bauchi State. Because the children of God have been praying, that is why peace has been prevailing in Bauchi. He said I should tell you that you are partners of his government.

“We should be mindful of things around us, anything that will cause chaos and disunity among us, please try and avoid them. Keep preaching peace so that people will see the light and be attracted to th God you serve.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Bauchi State chapter, Rev. Abraham Damina, lamented that the country is sick and in a dilapidated condition and needing urgent prayers for God’s intervention.

Damina described the theme: “In Times Like This” as very timely because “the present situation calls for fervent prayers for the moral life of our country, which is in a dilapidated condition. We are here to pray unto God to change the narrative.”

He called for unity among the body of Christ in Bauchi State in view of the precarious situation they are faced with in the country at the moment.

He also called on Christian youths to refuse being used by politicians as political thugs urging them to be agents of peace and not crises especially using the social media.

The CAN Chairman said that “you will all agree with me that Nigeria is very, very sick at this moment. The challenges are enormous, but with God we shall overcome them all. The challenge of insecurity has given birth to so many other challenges.”

He added that “we should keep praying for peace to reign in our land, poverty is a menace; the land is in serious abject poverty. Strikes left right and centre, religious bigotry, kidnapping, banditry, Fulani herdsmen. There are so many syndromes that have bedeviled the church and the society at large. The way is to call on God.

“I wish to plead with churches in Bauchi to unite. We are one and we shall continue to be one because there is strength in unity of the church. The unity of the Church at this perilous should not be underestimated. Those who are not ready to cooperate now would seek for the help of others and would not find it. Now is the time to be united.

“I wish to call on our Christians youth to accommodate themselves, and not to be used as political thugs. Please be relevant in the church you belong because the future of the church is in your hands.

“Please, Christian youths, let us build the church of our dream, desist from unwholesome life styles, use the social media to disseminate good things not to ignite the fire of discord.”

The CAN Chairman however challenged Christians to ensure that they get their Permanent Voter’s Card because it is their power to decide who governs them even as he called on Christian politicians to play the game of politics with decency because they are the light of the world.

Damina appealed to Christians in the state to be more security conscious and ensure that their churches and houses are secured.

He stressed that “while praying for God’s intervention in the affairs of the unfortunate security situation in Nigeria, we hope that one day we shall enjoy absolute peace in our God given land of Nigeria.

“Permit me to use this golden opportunity to call on all Christians in Bauchi state to imbibe the culture of peaceful coexistence. Our Governor is a peace maker; our emir is a peace maker. Therefore, we should deliberately inculcate the spirit of peace in all our domains.”

He further appealed that “let us complement the effort of his Excellency the Executive governor of Bauchi State and thank him for his doggedness in maintaining peace and order in the state irrespective of religion and tribe; he always shows love and care for the citizens of the state. We also wish to deeply appreciate the effort of the Emir of Bauchi in preaching peace in all ramifications.

“Therefore, we should do everything possible to keep the ties of peaceful coexistence in Bauchi State. Please Christians love your neighbor as yourself, do good to those who hate you, for what we desire in this land is peace and nothing else,” he also appealed.

In his message, the Guest Speaker, Evangelist Ezekiel Dachumo, the Coordinator of COCIN Prayer and Revival Unit, Jos, called on Christians in the state to deal with fear in their hearts in view of the present situation in the country.

Dachumo said that “I have come to beg you Christians in Bauchi, please, destroy fear in your hearts because it is a great weapon in the hands of Satan. When Satan succeeds in planting fear in your life, you are finished. When the enemy knows that fear has disappeared from Christians all over the country, they will bow.

“The enemy is having a field day in Nigeria because Christians are full of fear but the day we realize that and stop being afraid, I assure you, there will be people in the country. Use the social media and proclaim the gospel of Jesus Christ there without fear. Go into the world of the Muslims and the so-called Christians and proclaim the gospel without fear.”

He added that “the enemy has laid a siege for the Christians in Nigeria especially in the north. What are we supposed to do, as Christians? We are expected, in a time like this to be bold and rise up and stand for Christ.”

He warned Christians against living a life of sin calling on them to defend themselves through the power of prayer against the evil that is being done to them.

“Let us pray for those who killed Deborah (Samuel in Sokoto). Let’s pray for those who are suppressing the truth. Any Christian that will defend Jesus Christ is a fake Christian. The God we serve will protect us and he will even protect those who hate us because he is alive and he knows everything. In a time like this, let us forgive, in a time like this, let us stand with one another and speak against the evil in the land of Nigeria,” he said.

The one day prayer rally, which was the second edition to be organised by CAN in the state, was held at CAN’s Secretariat in Rafin Zurfi and was well attended by the Christian community in the state.

