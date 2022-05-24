Again, APC Revises Timetable for 2023 Primary Elections

•Recants on date of presidential aspirants’ screening

Adedayo Akinwale



The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has again revised the timetable/schedule of activities for its Governorship, State House of Assembly, Senate and House of Representatives primary elections.

The National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Felix Morka in a statement issued yesterday, at the end of the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting said May 29, slated for the presidential primary election of the party remained sacrosanct, even though the date of the screening of presidential aspirants had not been fixed.

He said: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC on Monday, 23rd of May, 2022, approved a revised Timetable/Schedule of activities for the Governorship, State House of Assembly, Senate and House of Representatives primary elections.”

Morka noted that state delegates would elect governorship candidates on Thursday, 26th of May, 2022, while local government delegates would elect party’s candidates for State Houses of Assembly same day.

He added that on Friday, 27th of May, 2022, local government delegates would elect Senatorial candidates of the party, while on Saturday, 28th of May, 2022, local government delegates would elect House of Representatives candidates of the party.

“Please Note that the Special Convention for the Presidential Primary will be held as scheduled on Sunday, 29th – Monday, 30th of May, 2022,” the statement added.

But the party’s spokesperson informed THISDAY that the presidential aspirants of the party would not be screened today as previously announced

Asked through a text message if the presidential aspirants would be screened, Morka said “no”.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

