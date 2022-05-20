With ‘Confam Gbedu’ at AMVCA, Pepsi Cements Afrobeats Vanguard Status

Vanessa Obioha

Nigerian music has undoubtedly come a long way. From the Afrobeat sounds of the Abami Eda, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, the highlife sounds of Chief Stephen Osita Osadebe, and Oliver De Coque, to the different sounds that make up Afrobeats today.

Each sound celebrates the culture and lifestyle of the people. And as Nigerians are known for their happy vibes and energy, brands are always using music to connect both existing and prospective consumers. However, one brand that has consistently used music not only as a source of entertainment but also as a unifying tool is Pepsi, the premium cola brand in Nigeria.

Over the years, Pepsi has shown its understanding and support for the Nigerian music scene through different campaigns. Who could forget Pepsi’s Disembaa campaigns in 2016, 2017 and 2018 with the themes Turn down to Turn up, ‘No Shakin Carry Go Disembaa’, and ‘No Chill Disembaa’ respectively? Also in 2018, the brand launched a patriotic campaign tagged ‘Naija All the Way’. The TV commercial paraded the country’s biggest soccer and music personalities like Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, Wizkid, Davido, DJ Cuppy, Tiwa Savage, Alex Iwobi, Victor Moses, Ahmed Musa, DJ Spinall and DJ Xclusive.

In 2019, the cola brand electrified the Afrobeats movement with the ‘We Got Taste’ campaign which clearly was evidenced in the number of live shows it supported throughout the festive season, including the famous American rapper, Cardi B’s visit to Nigeria where she performed at the Livespot X Festival.

There is hardly any part of the music landscape that Pepsi has not touched, be it sponsoring live shows or endorsing musicians. For more than a decade, the brand has consistently thrown its weight behind one of the most popular entertainment shows in Nigeria: Rhythm Unplugged, organised by Flytime Promotions. Since its inception, the brand has sponsored the music concert that usually parades the biggest Nigerian artists on one stage.

Pepsi’s unwavering commitment to promoting Nigerian music stars is also seen in individual concerts such as the Pepsi’s Wizkid Live concert. The relationship between the artist and the brand continues to blossom even after a decade. The brand seems to deploy a magic formula that has worked over the years. Some of the music superstars in Nigeria today like Wizkid and Tiwa Savage signed ambassadorial deals with the brand before they tasted international acclaim. This uncanny trait of Pepsi is proof of its foresightedness and belief in the Nigerian music industry.

It is also worthy to note that Pepsi over the years has helped in engendering the recognition DJs enjoy today. It was the first brand to sign DJs, placing them on a higher pedestal and expanding the music ecosystem.

As 2020 came with the pandemic, and crippled activities in the entertainment scene, the brand again, showed support by sponsoring the novelty club-like TV program on Africa Magic ‘Turn Up Friday’. The show served as a relief for Nigerians who were holed up inside during the lockdown period of the pandemic. It was only a matter of time before many households began to look forward to Friday night when the OAP and hype man Dotun electrified the set with club-banging hits and DJ battles between up-and-coming DJs where the eventual winners were rewarded with a cash prize and a complete DJ set. Viewers were also encouraged to share videos of them dancing to the beats which were screened live.

Due to the popularity of the show, it returned last year for another exciting season.

However, this year, Pepsi pushed the envelope further by supporting the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA). The awards show known for fashion, lifestyle and the film and TV industry received an entertainment boost when Pepsi announced its ‘Confam Gbedu’ experience at the awards.

Indeed, it was a ‘Confam Gbedu’ when Pepsi ambassador, Rema, came on stage and performed alongside one of Nigeria’s best musicians, Lagbaja. Rema opened the set with ‘Addicted’ and ‘Are You There?’ from his ‘Rave and Roses’ album, setting the tone for the session. As the familiar sounds of Lagbaja’s ‘Gra Gra’ filled the hall, the audience stood and screamed with excitement. By the time the masked singer segued to another famous hit ‘Konko Below’, many began to sway their hips to the pulsating sounds.

Their collaborative performance brought a different perspective to the awards, reminiscent of one of the Disembaa music concerts where Wizkid and Davido shared a stage, two artists considered to be rivals at the time.

Considering that the award was returning after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, it was refreshing that Pepsi Naija gave the audience musical memorabilia to keep. Given that nostalgia is in high demand in today’s world, Pepsi’s tactical move in having two artists from different generations mount the stage, spoke volumes of its commitment to creating authentic and unforgettable experiences for consumers.

No doubt, Pepsi’s influence on Nigeria’s pop culture and music landscape is nonpareil. Over the years, it has positioned itself through different sponsorships and campaigns as a formidable partner and promoter of the Nigerian entertainment industry, creating opportunities for talents to explore and shine.

Its understanding of how music and entertainment generally play a vital role in our cultural interactions earns it a grandmaster status. Pepsi has indeed been able to tie its key messages to different trends in the music scene and given the global appeal of Afrobeats today, it is leading the conversation with ‘Confam Gbedu’.

