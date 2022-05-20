Shekarau: I Dumped APC for NNPP to Bring about Change in Kano



*Ganduje’s Finance commissioner resigns, joins NNPP

Ibrahim Shuaibu

Former Governor and Senator representing Kano Central, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, yesterday said the state was facing serious predicament which forced him to quit the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Shekarau said he decided to leave the APC because of the party’s injustice and the leadership crisis by the Ganduje-led faction.

“Myself and followers dumped the ruling APC for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), to save his state from its current predicament.

“Instead of the party leadership convening a meeting to resolve the issue as a family matter within a few hours of the appeal court judgment, they rushed and granted a certificate of recognition to the other faction.

“Also, since the 2019 elections, only one seat has been given to us by the Governor (Finance Commissioner, Shehu Na’allah Kura), despite our contributions. We have brought in millions of people who have served us for almost twenty years but nothing was done to them.

“We have been talking with my brother, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso for a long time, because we are worried about the future of Kano.

“We have talked and told ourselves that we must bring about change in Kano. If we do not look back at our people and find a solution for Kano, God will hold us accountable. Our concern is the development of the people of Kano and Nigeria,” he said.

Also, one of the commissioners nominated for appointment by Shekarau into the Ganduje’s administration, Kura has resigned and joined his boss.

A statement by the commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba indicated that Kura was appointed as commissioner into the key ministry at the request of Shekarau after the 2019 election.

