PDP: Oshiomhole’s Allegation Confirms Fayemi’s Propensity for Poll Rigging

Latching on the accusation raised by former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole that Governor Kayode Fayemi once asked him to rig a primary for his preferred candidate, the Ekiti State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, has said the allegation had confirmed the governor’s alleged strong aversion for credible poll.

The opposition party said this allegation had substantiated the PDP’s position that Fayemi was an “election rigger” and never pose as a democrat.

The Ekiti State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Raphael Adeyanju in a statement in Ado Ekiti yesterday , said:” Comrade Oshiomhole’s allegation, which was made on a national television that Fayemi is a fraudulent democrat has only reinforced our stance that the incumbent governor of Ekiti State has never won any free and fair election.

“He has always been a product of rigged election and manipulated judicial victory.”

Adeyanju dismissed the desperate attempt of the governors spokesman to launder the image of his principal when the

damage has been puerile and laughable.

“Since members of the public are are fully aware of what is going on in the APC.

“It is on record that Dr Fayemi contested a primary election on the platform of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN and the Primary election was rigged in his favour . This prompted seventeen other aspirants in the party to pull out of the party as a protest against the fraudulent election. He eventually became the governor of Ekiti state through a manipulated judicial victory.

The opposition party also alleged that Fayemi also got his second term ticket

through a very rancorous and controversial primary election.

“The primary election had to be conducted twice ,because aggrieved party members had to violently disrupt the primary election over the allegation that Fayemi was manipulating the whole process. The general election was seriously rigged against the PDP gubernatorial candidate in 2018.”

“

The recent revelation from Comrade Oshiomhole should serve as a lesson to Ekiti electorates to be vigilant against the antics of the APC rigging machines.

“Their leopard can never change their spots ,but the electorate should demonstrate that no power can subdue the real will power of people are determined to free themselves from ,hunger and insecurity created by the APC clueless government “

Adeyanju added that Governor Fayemi has not supervised any free primary election as the governor of Ekiti State.

“The APC as a party does not believe in party primary . All their House of Assembly candidates , Local Government Chairmen and councillorship candidate always emerge through SMS messages sent by emperor Fayemi. He is that a democrat ?.

