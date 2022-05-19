Kwara on Path of Good, Steady Recovery under AbdulRazaq, Says Tinubu

Hammed Shittu

Former Lagos Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Mr. Bola Tinubu has said Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has excelled and put the state on the path of good and steady recovery under three years of his administration.

Tinubu stated this in Ilorin, Tuesday, when he led members of his presidential campaign team to Government House, Ilorin to seek support of the state delegates in the forthcoming presidential primaries of the party.

He told the APC members: “We have seen it now that AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has excelled and put your state on the path of good recovery. You have seen it yourself.

“You are receiving your salaries as and when due. I have heard testimonies from market women and others about his good work. A governor that cannot afford to pay salaries is not worthy to lead any group.

“We are going to continue to work together. Never will Kwara State slide (back) to the hands of the termites. Never again.”

Tinubu had earlier received applause, a standing ovation, and voice endorsements of his bid, after the Governor spoke extensively about his outstanding roles in the ‘Otoge’ campaign and then introduced him to the delegates ahead of the presidential primaries.

Speaking to the AbdulRazaq’s strides in basic education, health and rural-urban development, Tinubu applauded the governor for committing himself to the course of humanity.

“For a governor who three years ago was his own person, what we have seen is enough testimony of his good job. He committed himself to humanity and public good,” he said.

The presidential aspirant said he was better prepared to chart the path of success and prosperity for Nigerians, promising to use education and social welfare as effective weapons against poverty in the country.

“We are coming up with a lot of programmes, just make me your president. I know better how to do it. I can chart the path to success. I can navigate the road to prosperity. I can make the way for your education. I can mentor the children for successful future.

“I believe in it because education is the greatest weapon against poverty. I am standing before you because of good education,” he said, with his speech frequently interspersed by applause from the audience.

“I thank you for this uproar and smooth endorsement. I thank you. May God not put you to shame.”

The former Lagos governor said AbdulRazaq had earned the right to win another term in office and would be fully supported for the bid.

Tinubu said whatever grievances among some party chieftains would be resolved, adding that disagreements are a key element of party politics and can always be managed.

“I will intervene, those who are aggrieved should reunite with the party. We will calm the fraying nerves. They should remain with the party and work with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for a second term. For the coming election, we are re-electing Governor AbdulRazaq. So, we will settle the differences,” he said.

Tinubu was accompanied on the campaign trail by an army of battle-tested politicians, serving and former parliamentarians, technocrats, and his media top guns, including former Borno Governor Kashim Shettima and former TETFUND chief Prof Sulaiman Bogoro.

AbdulRazaq had earlier led a powerful delegation of the state government and APC generals in the state to welcome the APC leader from the airport — after which their long motorcade meandered through the highway lined by seas of admirers to the palace of the Emir of Ilorin Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

