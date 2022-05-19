Finally, Shekarau Dumps APC for NNPP

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The former Governor of Kano state, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau has finally dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Shekarau officially joined the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) on Wednesday and was received into the party by its Presidential Aspirant and National Leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Dr. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

Shekarau was registered as a member of the NNPP as his Mundubawa Residence by Senator Kwankwaso, who has been visiting him in his efforts to persuade him to join the party.

A source close to the former Governor told THISDAY that “Shekarau decamping was destined by the Almighty Allah because in the last couple days Ganduje has been mounting pressure on him to stay in the APC.

According to him, ” on the other hand Senator Kwankwaso and some politicians including former speaker of Kano state House of Assembly and former special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Honourable Kabiru Alhassan Rurum and Honourable Abdulrahman Sulaiman Kawu Sumaila has been persuading him to join NNPP.

“Alhamdulillah, the former governor, has finally decamped to the NNPP. From the look of things, Shekarau will not get justice in the APC as per as contesting election is concerned. So, it is better for him to move to the NNPP where we believe he will be treated fairly.”

Shortly after he was registered as a member of NNPP, Senator Kwankwaso p

resented Shekarau to the people of Kano central, a development which signifies that Shekarau will be given an automatic ticket for the senatorial seat come 2023 general elections.

