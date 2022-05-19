FG: Magu will Be Prosecuted if Indicted by Probe Panel



Deji Elumoye



The last appears not to have been heard about the former Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, who was recently promoted Assistant Inspector-General of Police, as the federal government Thursday said he will face prosecution if eventually indicted by the panel that probed his tenure as EFCC boss.

Following the accusations raised against the former anti-graft czar by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, President Muhammadu Buhari had in July 2020 set up an investigative panel chaired by former President of the Federal Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami (rtd), to probe him.

The Salami-led panel, upon conclusion of its assignment, turned in its report in November of same year to the president.

Commenting on the issue at the weekly ministerial press briefing at the State House, Abuja, the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, in answer to a question on why the police authorities were yet to act on the recommendations of the panel but chose to promote Magu to the position of AIG of Police before his eventual retirement, said he was not aware of government position on the matter, but stressed that if the panel indicts Magu, he will be made to face prosecution.

His words: “I’m not aware of the position of government on the report you are talking about and I think it is still under consideration. It doesn’t mean that when he retires, the laws will not catch up with him whenever he is found guilty. So, I think it’s not completely finished business.”

