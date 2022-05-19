CAN Calls on Bauchi Christian Community to Emulate Jesus Christ with Peaceful Coexistence

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Christian community in Bauchi State has been called upon to always remember the teachings of Jesus Christ on the need to live peaceful with all manner of people.

They were also urged to remain peaceful no matter the level of provocation but should rather engage in fervent prayers for divine intervention from God in the myriad of challenges facing the country.

The call was made by the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bauchi State chapter, Rev Abraham Damina Dimeus, while speaking to journalists on the Prayer Convention coming up on May 21, 2022.

He explained that the prayer rally tagged: ‘In time like this’, is aimed at praying for peace, unity and cohesion among Nigerians irrespective of ethno-religious sentiments, stressing that the country is one and an indivisible entity.

The CAN chairman said the text of the prayer is taken from Esther 4 verse 14 where Queen Esther took it upon herself to approach the king even when it was not conducive for her just to save her nation.

He said: “The situation in Nigeria today needs fervent prayers. Nigerians are traumatised daily by banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and other forms of criminality. We really need to stand up and fill in the gaps.”

According to him, “We don’t have any other way to make things work other than to raise our voices in unison to God. He has given us assurance that anytime we call upon Him, He will listen and hear our supplications.”

Abraham Damina added that during the one-day prayer rally to be held at the CAN Secretariat in Rafin Zurfi, prayers will be offered for peace in Nigeria in general and Bauchi State in particular as well as for the success of the electioneering and the success of the 2023 general election.

He then called on Christians in the state to come out for the programme because according to him, “That is the only way to demonstrate our faith in God, just as was done by Queen Esther whose bold step saved Israel from perishing.”

