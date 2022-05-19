Buhari Confers NPOM Award on Adediran, Others

President Muhammadu Buhari has conferred the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) award on the Group Human Resources Director, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN), Mr. Wale Adediran.

The award ceremony, which took place on May 12, 2022 at the Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja, had players across various industries and sectors present to witness the celebration of excellence and productivity amongst patriotic Nigerians.

The award is designed to identify, recognize and reward productive individuals and organizations in both the public and private sectors for high productivity, hard work, and excellence.

The conferment of the award on Adeniran was in recognition of his over three decades of commitment towards human capital development, productivity across varied touchpoints, and his patriotic contributions as an upstanding citizen of Nigeria.

Adediran expressed his gratitude to the organizers of the awards for their transparency and most importantly to FMN for giving him a platform to champion sustainable change within and outside the organization.

According to him, “First, I wish to extend my utmost gratitude to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari for conferring this meritorious award on me. I also thank Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) for affording me an enabling environment to orchestrate growth across all our value touchpoints. To the National Productivity Centre, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, I say thank you for keeping the NPON award process transparent and impactful.

“Development, as we all know, is a process. It requires an upward trajectory of growth at all levels and this growth eventually leads to productivity as everyone will begin to see the impact of actions taken. To me, the ability to invest in people so that they would be empowered to impact others is one of the most sustainable structures of development.

“As renowned Human Resource personnel and practitioner, I find this award invaluable as it sought to recognize those humane and patriotic activities that seem to have gone unnoticed over the years. I wish to once again appreciate our FMN workforce, as well as their leadership in the Food, Beverage, and Tobacco sector of Nigeria, who have always been committed to productivity and industrial harmony in our businesses and in the sector.

“Finally, I congratulate other awardees and encourage Nigerians across varied industries to strive to be better and be more productive as that is one of the ways we can unanimously deinstitutionalize mediocrity in the nation.”

Also speaking at the event, the Director, Group Strategy and Stakeholder Relations, FMN, Mr Sadiq Usman, said: “Having known and worked with Wale for close to a decade, I can say that this award is well deserving. FMN as a Group has always been committed to its people by encouraging a work-life balance.

“The first value represented in our organizational core values (PILOT) is performance, which inculcates the habit of productivity within our organization. Therefore, FMN continues to work in synergy with the holistic development of both our internal and external stakeholders driven by our purpose of continuously feeding the nation every day.”

The National Productivity Order of Merit Award 2022 is the 19th edition of the event and it had about 37 highly placed individuals in Nigeria recognized for their invaluable contributions to national growth.

