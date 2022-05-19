2023: Okori Explains Why He’s Vying for A’Ibom North West Senatorial Seat

Okon Bassey in Uyo

A senatorial aspirant for the Akwa Ibom North West (Ikot Ekpene) senatorial district, Otuekong Inibehe Okori, has said his reason to join the 2023 national Assembly race was borne out of the desire to make laws for the smooth running of the country and the state in particular.

Okori, who is contesting on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated this yesterday while interacting with journalists in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

He said good laws promote good governance and peaceful coexistence, adding that anything contrary can only breeds disunity.

The PDP chieftain, who recently returned to the party after a brief sojourn to the APC, said he would also ensure that his district and Akwa Ibom State in general are empowered.

According to him, “The primary responsibility of a lawmaker is to make laws for the development of the country, and for things to go well in the country, there must be good laws in place.

“My aspiration to contest is borne out of the need to make laws for the smooth running and good governance of our country Nigeria and Akwa Ibom State in particular.

“I will also ensure that our people are empowered and not discriminated against in terms of employment and appointments.”

The politician described the media as a critical segment in the Nigeria democratic process, adding that members of the media community have put their lives on the line since the political evolution of Nigeria.

Okori added: “In Akwa Ibom State, I think we have gotten the best of the press. The press has done very well in Nigeria and the world. Look at what is happening in Ukraine; the journalists have put their lives on the line.

“My mission is to inform you that I am running for the office of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to represent Akwa Ibom North West senatorial district.

“Most of you who are familiar with me know that this is not a new terrain.

You will recall that in 2014, l was in this mission, where I contested against the former governor of the state, l am sure most of you are in the picture.

“Today, I’m coming for consultation, just to inform you that l am running for that office. I have consulted all the 10 local government areas that make up the senatorial district.”

