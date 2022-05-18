Police DestroyIllicit Drugs Worth N10m in Lagos

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Lagos State Police Command yesterday destroyed about 4,000 wraps of illicit drugs worth N10 million at Ewu-Elepe Dump Site in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

In April, operatives of the Command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS) were said to have intercepted the drugs at Mile 2 area of the state.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Ahmed Kontagora, who led the team, said the destruction followed a court order.

He added that three suspects were also arrested in connection with the seizure. The substances seized included cannabis and others that were recovered in the last one month by men of RRS after diligent investigation.

The DCP further assured the public that the destruction will be a continuous exercise while adding that there will be no hiding place for criminals in the state.

“We still have some other drugs to be brought here very soon for the same destruction in accordance with the court order,” he pledged.

Operatives of the National Drug Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and other relevant agencies were present at the scene.

