Niger Former SSG Tells APC Leaders “I am The Best Aspirant For You”





Laleye Dipo in Minna

Former Secretary to the Niger State Government, Professor Muhammed Kuta Yahaya, has told the State Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that he is “the best aspirant for you for the 2023 governorship election.”

Yahaya made the remark when he met with the SWC members at the party secretariat in Minna where he also told them that the management of the state required a tested and trusted technocrat that would take the state to the next level.

He told the meeting that having served the state as SSG, commissioner, and have held different portfolios, he has been well endowed with the necessary experience that will move the state forward.

Yahaya told his listeners that he would transform the agricultural sector into a pure business unlike its present peasant status, adding that the entire economy of the state would also be transformed to make the state less dependent on handouts from the federation account.

Yahaya also paid a similar visit to members of the State House of Assembly where he promised to develop Suleja town to “our own Lekki town” if he became governor, thereby eliminating all the negatives associated with the city as a result of its proximity to Abuja the Federal Capital Territory.

He was received by the 27 members of the State House of Assembly that were led by the Speaker, Hon. Abdullahi Bawa Wuse.

The State Chairman of the APC, Mr. Haliru Zakari Jikantoro, assured all those vying for elective positions in the party that a level playing field would be provided so that “the peoples’ choice will prevail.”

Jikantoro insisted that the leadership of the party does not have any preferred candidate, adding that the “peoples’ candidate will be our candidate.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

