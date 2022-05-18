Greensprings Teacher Makes Top 60 of Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Award

Out of the nominated 7,000 teachers from 113 countries in this year’s Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Award, a Chemistry teacher from Greensprings School, Mr. Lanre Oguntoye, has emerged in the top 60.

The award serves as a global recognition for him, having received national honours as Lagos state champion of Maltina Teacher of the Year 2021 and Meadow Hall Foundation’s Inspirational Teacher of the Year 2019.

To get the award, he was nominated by the school’s Anthony campus Head Girl, Emmanuella Ilok. In the nomination video sent to Cambridge University Press and Assessment, the award organiser, the student spoke about Oguntoye’s ability to break down complex Chemistry concepts into bits of knowledge that are easy to understand.

In addition, she revealed how he had been her support system, influenced her interest in Chemistry at A-Level, and how the teacher always ensures all students are carried along when teaching. She also talked about how Oguntoye is contributing to expanding Chemistry knowledge beyond Greensprings School through his YouTube channels and other online platforms.

Oguntoye dedicated the honour to all members of Greensprings School.​

The Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards is a global competition in which primary and secondary school teachers are recognised for something wonderful they have done.​

Nominations are submitted by pupils, parents, or fellow teachers, and the quality of nominations are determined based on four criteria: Going above and beyond; fantastic pastoral care; making the ordinary, extraordinary; and opening up the world.

