Binance to Host Block and Brunch Networking Event For Professionals

Ugo Aliogo

Binance will hold the Block and Brunch, a networking event for professionals as it continues its mission to increase the freedom of money, drive blockchain adoption and enable greater financial accessibility for Africans.

A statement by Binance said the event targets professionals who are crypto newbies and enthusiasts for an afternoon of learning and networking. The event will take place at Gbagada, Lagos, 28, May, at 12pm (WAT).

The statement also stated that the first edition of the Binance Block & Brunch will take place in Lagos on 28th May, 2022 at 12pm. The event will offer high-quality blockchain conversations and knowledge sharing, providing professionals with opportunities that exist in crypto and across the Binance ecosystem. Subsequent editions will be hosted across major African cities with the same objective.

According to the statement noted that the conversations will a wide range of topics, including and not limited to: blockchain technology and use cases, career opportunities in crypto and blockchain, the concept of Peer2Peer (P2P), and introduction to NFTs, binance products (Earn, Pay and NFT marketplace) and crypto regulation. As a leader in blockchain education, Binance continues to provide avenues for enthusiasts to network and ensure people have access to the right information about the workings of the ecosystem.”

