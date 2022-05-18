Atiku Apologises to Journalists, Says He Was Misunderstood

Seriki Adinoyi



Former Vice President and one of the presidential aspirants of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Atiku has apologised to journalists in Plateau state over the manner they were maltreated during his visit to the party’s secretariat in the State on Monday, saying he was misunderstood.

The Technical Committee Support group of Atiku, led by Chief Raymond Dokpesi tendered the unreserved apology to the journalists in a statement issued yesterday, saying the PDP presidential aspirant could not have directed that the media be shut out of the event.

He said Atiku has enormous respect for the media and its role in the society.

Dokpesi denied the report that the press was prevented from covering Atiku’s consultations with the PDP delegates held at the party’s secretariat in Jos.

Rather, he explained that, “what occurred was that on arrival at the Plateau state PDP secretariat in Jos where the former vice president was to meet with delegates as part of his consultation ahead of the May 28th PDP National convention, it was obvious that journalists were already in the hall, and he wanted to meet with the delegates separately before speaking with them.”

He said Atiku only pleaded that the media excuse the meeting, and return for interviews after the consultation. He apologised for the manner his security details handle the situation.

The technical committee leader also appealed to journalists not to misinterpret the intention of the former vice president, saying the media has always been part of his agenda.

While appreciating journalists, he also cautioned against false narratives and, “deliberate moves to blackmail the person of Atiku Abubakar ” saying that must be completely discountenanced by the public.

