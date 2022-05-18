APC Presidential Primary Now May 29, Says Morka

Adedayo Akinwale

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that its presidential primary is now scheduled to hold on May 29th, 2022.

Initially, the primary was scheduled to hold between May 30 and June 1, 2022.

But addressing journalists on Wednesday after the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) meeting, its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Felix Morka, said the party has approved a revised timetable and schedule of activities.

He said: “The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has made and approved a revised timetable schedule of activities for the House of Assembly, National Assembly and governorship primaries.

“And appeals that arise from that governorship and House of Representatives primary election will now take place on Thursday, the 26th of May, 2022. The Senate and House of Assembly primaries will now take place on Friday the 27th May, 2022.”

Morka added that the election appeals for governorship and the House of Representatives would take place on Friday, 27th May, 2022, while the appeals for the Senate and House of Assembly primaries would take place on Saturday May 28, 2022.

“Our special convention on presidential primaries will now take place between Sunday 29th May to Monday 30th of May 2022,” he said.

The party spokesperson also revealed that the mode of primary to elect the presidential candidate of the party would be made known in the guidelines that would be made available by the party.

He stated categorically that the leadership of the party hasn’t taken any decision as regards the zoning of the presidential ticket of the party.

When asked if former President Goodluck Jonathan has submitted his form, as been speculated, Morka said he wasn’t aware.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

