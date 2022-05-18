Abia APC Litigants Get Pardon

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The leadership of the Abia State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday pronounced forgiveness on aggrieved members who had engaged in legal battles to topple the state executive committee that emerged through the party congress.

The Abia State Chairman of APC, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, made this known while addressing newsmen in Umuahia after he emerged unscathed in the latest court battle to oust him and the entire State Executive Committee (SEC) of the party.

An FCT High Court presided over by Hon. Justice Babangida Hassan, on Monday struck out the latest suit filed by the aggrieved group led by the former State Chairman, Mr. Donatus Nwankpa, and a former Federal Lawmaker, Hon. Acho Obioma.

In the Suit No FCT/HC/PET/1273/2022: Nwachukwu Success Ugochukwu & Anor Vs APC & Anor filed in April, the claimants asked the court to nullify the Abia APC Exco and appoint a caretaker committee.

“We have not only forgiven them (litigants), but are also ready to accommodate them as if nothing has happened. They will be equally accorded their rights and privileges,” Ononogbu said.

The party chairman pointed out that the main task before the APC in Abia was party to conclude its mission to rescue the state from the misrule of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP). He said that intra-party squabbles and distractions with endless litigation would not help the party.

“As the 2023 general election is just at the corner, all hands must be on deck. We must forge ahead to complete the task. The time and opportunity to set the state free has come,” he said.

In his reaction to the latest development, a Chieftain of the APC, Hon. Obilo Ogbonna, who is an aspirant for Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency, congratulated Ononogbu and the SEC as well as the entire party faithful on the favourable court verdict.

Ogbonna said that time has come for aggrieved members to sheathe their sword and work for the collective interest of the party as the people of Abia are eagerly waiting for salvation from APC.

He said: “Much as the state has become a low-hanging fruit for us, we still have much to do to bring it down. We must mobilize ourselves and go out to canvas for votes. We must win this battle for the people.”

