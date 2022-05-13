Nigerian Student Buys Fake Turkish Airlines Ticket from Abuja Airport

Chinedu Eze

A Nigerian student in Cyprus was shocked when he learnt that the return ticket he bought from Turkish Airlines office at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, was fake.

On the day he wanted to reschedule flight date to return to Nigeria, he was told the ticket was a fake one, and that he had already used the ticket.

The student, Ajunwa Chukwuebuka, bought the ticket February 26, 2022. It has serial number, 59211806, ticket number, 2356982434805; reference booking number, UWQHX7 and he was supposed to fly from Ataturk International Airport, Istanbul to Nigeria.

According to Chukwuebuka’s father, Mr. Raphael Ajunwa, he bought a one way ticket for his son, from Lagos to Cyprus, but he was told that the new policy of Turkish Airlines was that every passenger must buy return ticket.

That was what prompted him to go to the Abuja airport and bought return ticket for his son. But when he travelled with the first ticket and arrived Cyprus, after few days he went to Turkish Airlines to reschedule his return date to Nigeria and he was told that the ticket was a fake one, that it indicated he had used the ticket.

“We bought the first ticket from Lagos, but bought the return from Abuja. The airline told us that he must buy return ticket so I went to Turkish Airlines office at the airport in Abuja and paid through POS but when he reached Cyprus they told him it was fake ticket; that he had used it. As I man talking to you now, my son is stranded in Cyprus,” Ajunwa said.

The cost of the ticket, according to the receipt from the POS was N282, 125.00 and the payment was made on February 26, 2022 and the receipt bore Turkish Airlines, POS pur@2UP14686.

THISDAY made efforts to contact Turkish Airlines official in Nigeria but the phone number available was call centre number and ticket sales office number.

