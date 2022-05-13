Gombe Approves N11.49bn Contract to Expand Regional Water Supply Scheme

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe



The Gombe State Executive Council meeting, presided over by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved N11.49 billion contract for the rehabilitation, upgrade and expansion of the Gombe regional water supply scheme.

The Commissioner of Water Resources, Mijinyawa Yahaya, disclosed this to newsmen shortly after the State Executive Council meeting held at the Exco chamber of the Government House yesterday.

He said the contract was awarded to Mssrs JIDADU Ventures Limited, with a completion period of 24 months. JIDADU Ventures Limited is an indigenous company with track record of perfect execution of similar jobs both with federal ministry of water resources and its relevant agencies as well as World Bank Water Supply Funded schemes across the country.

“In compliance with the State procurement law, Messrs JIDADU Ventures Limited, having quoted the least and most responsive bid, was selected to be considered for the award of contract for the rehabilitation, upgrade and expansion of the Gombe regional water supply scheme, GRWSS at the sum of N11.491 billion with a completion period of 24 months “.

The commissioner explained that the contract will involve the extension of services and construction of booster stations in Gombe Capital Special Development Zone, Tunfure and Tashan Aduwa along Bauchi Road and the third booster station is going to be located around NTA Gombe to supply water up to the international conference centre”.

Mijinyawa Yahaya disclosed that other areas to be covered in the contract include the construction of a water mini scheme in Tabra, rehabilitation of old network structures, installation and laying of about one hundred and sixty kilometres of distribution pipelines in Gombe metropolis and installation of one hundred isolation valves and rehabilitation of the existing ones.

He said the contract will also cover the rehabilitation and expansion of Wuro Juli water Scheme, installation of 2000 smart meters, two hundred and fifty water buck meters, provision of spare parts, rehabilitation of existing offices and digitization and mapping of other services to enhance efficiency.

“There is going to be a borehole based mini water scheme at Tabra community, there is going to be a rehabilitation of some old network structures. There is going to be installations and laying of about 160 kilometres of distribution pipeline network within the city and installation of 100 number of isolation valves, rehabilitation 0f 100 number existing valves,” the commissioner while adding that no fewer than 2000 smart meters would also be installed in the pilot of the mass metering.

“There will be an installation of 2000 number of smart meters, 250 number of bulk water meters and provision of spare parts, rehabilitation of existing offices as well as digitization of the water board offices,” Mijinyawa added.

ThecCommissioner stressed that the approval of the contract was pursuant to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s campaign promise of providing uninterrupted water supply to the people of Gombe metropolis and environs. He said that the severity of lingering water scarcity had been a major challenge for the state forcing the state government to reach out to the federal government for partnership.

He explained that the governor’s cry out to the federal government through the federal ministry of water resources had led to a signing of a memorandum of understanding. He said: “In pursuant of this memorandum of understanding a general assessment of the water situation in Gombe has been done and that today the council approved the contract”.

The Gombe State Executive Council equally approved the contract for street cleaning and waste disposal at the cost of N98 million.

The Commissioner of Energy Resources, Shehu Madugu, who doubles as the overseeing Commissioner of Environment, said the award of the contract followed the expiration of contract agreement between the Gombe State Government and Inex Cleaners.

He said due to the paucity of fund and coupled with Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s zero tolerance for exorbitant engagement, the Ministry thought it wise to engage the services of two waste management companies at a much lower cost and expanded scope.

The Commissioner disclosed that under the new regime, workers of Inex Cleaners who were retained will get a higher pay as against what they were being paid under their former employer.

Also, the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Habu Dahiru told journalists that the State Executive Council meeting approved the suspension of all privately owned health institutions in the State to ensure quality assurance.

He said the needless proliferation of privately owned health institutions in the State without approval from relevant regulatory authorities calls to question veracity of certificates obtained in such institutions.

The Gombe State Health Commissioner explained that the State Government will not fold its hands and watch the production of quacks in the name of health professionals, saying human life is precious.

To this end, he said, a committee has been set up to interface with the institutions with a view to ascertaining their level of preparedness in training medical personnel.

The State Executive Council also celebrated the Gombe State contingent at the National Science, Technology and Innovation EXPO held recently in Abuja where the Gombe clinched 3rd position in the state’s category.

The State Commissioner of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Aishatu Umar Maigari said the feet will not have been achieved without the moral and financial support of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya towards the encouragement of science and technology.

She revealed that the trio distinguished themselves in inventing water stove, tea mixing machine and a mobile solar charger to the admiration of observers and investors.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Higher Education, Mr. Meshack Audu Lauco who is the overseeing Commissioner of Information and Culture said the award of contract, approvals and other decisions by the SEC were carefully taken in the best interest of the State and for the social and economic advancement of the people of the State.

