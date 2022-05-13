EndSARS: Osun Compensates Victims of Police Brutality

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Government yesterday presented cheque of N53,290,000 as compensation to victims of police brutality in the state.

The state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, affirmed that the motive was a deliberate quest to redress the wrongs of yesterday and set the state on the path of true healing.

However, Senator Ademola Adeleke Campaign Organisation has described the gesture as a political gimmick.

Adeleke campaign organisation in a statement issued urged the beneficiaries to accept the gifts as their rights and benefits, saying they shouldn’t allow themselves to be swayed by the Greek gift because it lacks sincerity of purpose and genuineness. But Oyetola stressed that the gesture was a further testament to the commitment of the state government to peace, fairness, unity, justice, equality, and indeed the rule of law.

Oyetola, in compliance with the directive of the federal government, constituted the Judicial Panel of Inquiry against Police Brutality, Human Rights Violations and Related Extra Judicial Killings.

The panel, which was headed by the retired Judge of the High Court, Justice Akinwale Oladimeji, was charged to look critically and painstakingly into cases of assault, illegal arrest, killings, brutality and other forms of rights abuses by the officers and men of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian Police.

Oyetola further said the presentation of the cheque to the victims was a fulfilment of the financial component of the recommendations of the panel, and that the state had also, in adherence to directive to states, submitted the report of the panel to the federal government.The panel had in its report recommended the sum of N53,290,000 as compensation for the victims.

Presenting the cheque to the victims as recommended by the panel and approved by the state government, the governor reiterated the administration’s commitment to continuously maintain peace, guarantee the security of lives and property of the citizens and advance the cause of the security agencies through the provision of state-of-the-art security architecture.

Oyetola, who appealed to the citizens to continue to be law-abiding and always demonstrate the virtues of Omoluabi ethos that the state is known for, said the state would spare no effort to create an ambience of peace and tranquility for the citizens across every nook and cranny of the state.

“Today’s occasion should therefore be regarded as a deliberate quest to redress the wrongs of yesterday and set our society on the path of true healing.

“Our decision to pay compensation, which ordinarily is not the responsibility of the state, since the police force is not directly under our control, is a further testament to the commitment of our administration to peace and the rule of law.

“Let me, however, reiterate here that the list of all those that have secured judgement debts have been passed on to the federal government for necessary action in line with the recommendation of the panel.

“As an administration, we understand that no society can truly progress where the reign of injustice, inequality and lawlessness is encouraged to thrive.

“On behalf of the government and our people, I passionately appeal to all those who are justifiably aggrieved for the wrongs meted to them in one way or another to forgive and allow the next chapter of true and sustainable healing to open up for the good of all.

“I assure you that we are committed to supporting the Nigeria Police Force in fully implementing relevant reforms that would enable it play its role of maintaining law and order.

“Today’s event is a further testament to the commitment of our administration to peace, and the rule of law. As citizens and officers of the state, let us reciprocate this gesture by continuing to relate with one another with the highest mutual civility, respect and understanding in the interest of sustainable peace and development,” Oyetola said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the panel, Justice Akin David Oladimeji, extolled the governor for deeming it fit to compensate the victims despite the lean purse of the state.

Oladimeji, who described the gesture as a right step in the right direction, noted that the decision would further register confidence in the minds of the people.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the state, has requested the electorate to be resolute in voting out the administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola, “which was premised on deceit and bad leadership,” and vote for Senator Ademola Adeleke to usher in a prosperous administration for all and sundry.

“About two months to another governorship election in Osun State, the way and manner the failing administration of Governor Oyetola is wallowing in abject confusion is left much to be desired.

“About a year after the #EndSARS panel have submitted their report, Governor Oyetola is clinging unto everything to get relevant and set to reward the victims of #EndSARS today unknown to him that the Osun State electorate are now wiser and determined more than ever before to retake the stolen mandate.

“We sympathise with the families who lost their loved ones to the EndSARS imbroglio but it is instructive to say such victims should not be used as political guinea pigs by Oyetola to harvest votes.

Playing political chess game on the blood of innocent youths who died in the EndSARS protest to us, is like dancing on their graves-a thoughtless height of wickedness and an action which gives Oyetola away as a political baron who gives no hoot about whatever happens to anyone, except his political interest is at stake.

“While we urge the beneficiaries to accept the monetary rewards as the case may be as their rights and entitlements, we say with all equanimity that the gestures lack sincerity of purpose, empathy and genuineness that it supposed to attract.

“We wonder where the government was about a year ago, without taking cogent action, but now giving out compensation at the twilight of its administration.

“The township roads that are also being awarded when the administration is winding up are another case in point.

“But we have no doubt in our minds that the electorate in Osun State cannot be fooled by these gimmicks as they are now wiser more than ever before and ready to cast their vote for Senator Adeleke with landslide victory to retrieve the stolen mandate.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

