Bishop Chukwuema Extols Ekweremadu at 60

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma has commended former deputy president of the senate, Ike Ekweremadu for his contributions towards the development of the state.

The archbishop also said that he has not endorsed any candidate ahead of the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Chukwuema gave the commendation yesterday during a church service to mark the 60th birthday of the senator at the Cathedral Church of the Good Shepherded (Anglican Communion) in Enugu.

He stated that by his personal fact finding, Ekweremadu remains an outstanding legislator in Nigeria and the best in the history of Enugu State.

“I want to thank Ekweremadu for all that he has done for his people in Enugu West and Indeed the entire Enugu state” he said, adding that it is the reason why God has kept him”.

In his address, Ekweremadu, who is running for the governor seat in the state, described

his 60th anniversary as 60 years of thanksgiving and grace and God’s favour.

“God’s faithfulness in keeping his covenant with me in the early part of my life accounts for whatever success I have achieved in life” he said.

He used the opportunity to seek support for his candidacy ahead of the election, promising to change the story of unemployment in Enugu State if elected.

“My aspiration to the governorship seat of the state is in continuation of my efforts to transform the State, having gathered enough national and international experience, exposure, goodwill, and contacts” he said.

“Our idea of creating employment is to at least build two industries in every local

government area in four years”.

