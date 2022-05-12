Senate: Ekiti APC Leaders Back Bamidele, May Return Unopposed





Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Stakeholders and members of the All

Progressives Congress (APC) in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State has endorsed the Senator representing Ekiti Central senatorial district, Opeyemi Bamidele, for second term.

To this end, the party leaders appealed to other members nursing senatorial ambition to shelve such and support the chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, having performed creditably in the last three years.

The Chief of Staff to the state governor, Mr. Biodun Omoleye, recently resigned his position to contest for the Ekiti Central senatorial seat, but was yet to procure the form to join the fray.

No other APC members have procured the form to contest the senatorial seat, which shows that Bamidele may return unopposed.

The party leaders took the decision at its meeting held at Igede-Ekiti yesterday, pledging full support for him to win both the primary and general elections.

Moving the motion for the endorsement, the former state House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Hon Taiwo Olatunbosun, predicated the endorsement on Bamidele’s ‘superlative performance’ as a senator.

He said there was need for the council and other leaders in the district to give Bamidele their total support to continue his good representation at the Senate.

“Ekiti Central senatorial district has two federal constituencies, with the APC governorship candidate, Biodun Oyebanji, from constituency II.

“We are of the belief that the senatorial ticket must be ceded to constituency 1, with two local government areas namely: Ado/Irepodun Ifelodun, where Bamidele is favoured to return to office.

“Senator Bamidele contested for the governorship seat against Oyebanji and resolved to work for the party’s success without legal action as said earlier after losing the primary election.

“However, that’s why we are giving him the needed support to represent us in the Senate.

“The senator has expressed his willingness to ensure victory for the party and its candidate, Biodun Oyebanji, in June 18, 2022, to ensure that the state Governor, Kayode Fayemi-led administration succeed in transiting to same party on October 16, 2022,” Olatunbosun said.

Meanwhile, the party Chairman in the council area, Pa Opeyemi Ogundele, emphasised the claim that the Irepodun/Ifelodun LGA has become a natural habitat for the APC

He, however, said the party is confident of more victories in future elections, especially if popular individuals like Bamidele are fielded for elections.

