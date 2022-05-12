Polytechnic Lecturers to Begin Strike on May 16

FG resumes talks with ASUU

Onyebuchi Ezigbo



The Academic Staff of Polytechnic (ASUP) will begin a two-week on Monday, following the expiration of the ultimatum given to the Federal Government.

The union’s ultimatum expired on May 4.

In a communiqué issued at the end of an emergency meeting of the union in Abuja on Wednesday, ASUP urged the public to prevail on the government to do the needful to avert an indefinite strike in the sector.

“Following exhaustive deliberations, on the update as outlined above, the emergency meeting of the union’s National Executive Council has resolved that with effect from Monday, May 16 2022, members should withdraw their services in a two weeks industrial action,” said the communiqué signed by ASUP president, Anderson Ezeibe.

The union said that within the ultimatum period, it met with the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to review the implementation of agreements reached with the government.

Some of the issues contained in their grievances are non-release of promotions and non-implementation of approved salary structure and non-release of the approved revitalisation fund for the sector.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has said it will host a “tripartite-plus” meeting with the government, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other registered trade unions in Nigerian universities, as well as identified interest groups and civil societies on the ongoing industrial actions by the trade unions.

A statement signed by Head, Press and Public Relations, Mrs Olajide Oshundun, said the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Agboola Gambari, will chair the meeting scheduled for Thursday (today) at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

