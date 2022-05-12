Nnamani: Nigeria Needs Willing, Committed Leaders

Emma Okonji and Nosa Alekhuogie

The former Senate President and All Progressives Congress (APC)Presidential aspirant, Ken Nnamani has condemned presidential aspirants who have been collecting forms by proxies, stating that leading a country as complicated and complex as Nigeria is serious business and requires leaders who are willing, committed and ready to lead, not someone who has to be persuaded to lead.

According to him, aspirants that are collecting forms by proxy are just telling lies.

He further alleged that those who claim to buy these forms are clearly poverty stricken judging from their outward appearances.

Nnamani, who spoke yesterday on the Morning Show of ARISE News Channel, the broadcast arm of THISDAY Newspapers, said the security issues in the country needed to be tackled and without that, much cannot be achieved.

Shedding light on some of his plans for Nigeria, Nnamani said security is the starting point for him.

He proposed a special force that can deal with and control insurgents, kidnapping and other security threats, claiming that soldiers aren’t trained to do the kind of job put before them.

He suggested getting foreign help to train and equip the special squad of the Nigerian Police Force.

Fielding questions about the withdrawal form, he,however, said if it becomes necessary for the party to ask any aspirant to withdraw, as a loyal party member, he would not disobey the party.

He noted that he hadn’t appended his signature on the withdrawal form because he wasn’t quite clear about it and the race hasn’t even begun.

Nnamani further clarified allegations of investigations stating that he has never been investigated both home and abroad.

Speaking on switching parties, he explained that he left the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) because the party was going astray.

“ I made it known to the National Working Committee (NWC). At the end of the election we lost, we were pretending to have won and kept on going as if nothing happened. I told them we have to apologize to Nigerians and get on the path of being appreciative of the fact that we had a number of years to serve.”

He further said: “At this time that we lost, we must change gear and bring ourselves to a level where people can listen to us again. I led a delegation to the party headquarters which was PDP at the time and told them that the way we were going was not fair enough and made suggestions, after doing that and there was no appreciable change, I left and announced my departure in the national dailies.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

