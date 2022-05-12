ISWAP Executes Shekau’s Aide-de-Camp over Attempt to Surrender to Troops

The Islamic State of the West African Province(ISWAP) terrorists have reportedly eliminated one of its top commanders, Abu-Sadiq, popularly known as Burbur, over his alleged plans to surrender to the Nigerian Army.

It was gathered that Burbur was executed in Galta village close to Madagali. He was found guilty of a treasonable felony by a purported court presided over by Ya-Shaik, an ISWAP ‘fiye’ (militant chief) of Sambisa Forest.

Intelligence sources in the Lake Chad area said Bubur was incarcerated in an ISWAP prison in April after trying to escape.

He was executed on May 9.

Security sources said before his death, Burbur’s last appointment was deputy military chief (nai’b) in charge of Sambisa Forest and Timbuktu Triangle.

The appointment was made in May 2021 after he swore allegiance to ISWAP because of his thorough knowledge of the terrain and his strategic former appointment as the operation commander and aide-de-camp to Abubakar Shekau.

Burbur was in charge of coordinating attacks on military formations and towns, including Michika, Madagali, Askira Uba and other parts of Adamawa.

As one of the most trusted lieutenants of Shekau, Bubur was always seen standing behind the scene in Shekau’s videos.

Shekau’s other top commanders of the Jam’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihd, who pledged allegiance to ISWAP, include Ba’a Umara, Ba’ana Biga, Abu Maryam, Abu Ayuba, and Ibn Yusuf.

Sources said Nigerian troops killed Ba’ana Biga and Ba’a Umara during a massive intrusion into the terrorists’ enclaves in Sambisa while

Abu Maryam and Abu-Ayuba, and Ibn Yusuf, were deployed to take strategic positions in Timbuktu Triangle.

The troops had cleared about 24 camps of the Boko Haram and ISWAP in Sambisa Forest in the North-East of Borno.

The 402 Special Forces Brigade troops led the operations, comprising 134, 198 and 199 Special Forces Battalions, under Operation Hadin Kai’s second phase of Desert Sanity.

The troops successfully cleared some of the terrorists’ enclaves in Mantari, Gapchari, Ngalmari, Malumbori, Kyautari, Malmatari, Kanari, Kajimari, Ngauramari and Yusufari, among others.

Other camps include Karimi, Jaltawa, Bula Galda, Yale, Bone, Shigabaja, Dole, Chingori, Ukcha, Dalbo Jibrin, Dagumba Zainabe, Dagumba Shettimari, Yerimari and Amchile, leading to the elimination of many terrorists while others were forced to surrender to the Nigerian troops.

