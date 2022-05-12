Ekiti Reintroduces History in Pry Schools

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

As part of the efforts to broaden the intellectual horizons of pupils, the Ekiti State Government has reintroduced the study of History in public primary schools in the state.

The Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Femi Akinwumi, who made this known in Ado Ekiti while monitoring resumption of public schools in the state for the third term of the 2021/2022 academic session, said the move was to promote core principles of hard work, patriotism, honesty and other national values.

Akinwumi said the teaching of the subject would also promote the cultures and traditions of the people of Nigeria as well as aid pupils’ understanding of the country’s history.

Noting that the reintroduction of the subject in schools’ curriculum was in line with the national policy on education, Akinwumi said it was also an integral part of the Fayemi administration’s strategy to promote core Ekiti State and national values through a well knitted values orientation programme in schools and the larger society.

He said that the state has also instituted prizes for the best overall pupil and best teacher as part of efforts to promote the teaching of the newly reintroduced subject.

The SUBEB boss expressed appreciation to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for supplying the state with over 4,800 History textbooks for primary three to six classes, and assured them that the books would be judiciously utilised.

