APC Ticket: Tinubu will Congratulate Winner if He Loses, Says Babachir Lawal

•I’m trusting God to emerge presidential candidate, Bakare declares

Adedayo Akinwale



Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal has said former Governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Tinubu would congratulate the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary if he loses in a free, fair and transparent manner.

Lawal, stated this when he led the delegation of Tinubu Support Group (TSG), including the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and House of Representatives Chairman on Finance, Hon. James Faleke to submit Tinubu’s completed forms yesterday in Abuja.

“Well, we feel elated that today we’ve come to submit the winning form and we have complied with one of the major requirements of the party for contesting for presidency on the platform of APC.

“We’ve done all that is required, we’ve submitted all the required documents as you can see, we have received our acknowledgement copy and we’re confident victory will be ours come 30th May during the convention,” he said.

Lawal insisted that him team was 100 per cent ready for the party’s primary slated for May 30, 2022.

He explained that the Tinubu camp was not facing any challenges, saying as politicians, they have been in the game for many years.

According to him, whatever challenges they have had already been converted into opportunities.

Asked to explain what he meant by the statement that Tinubu would go back home if beaten, Lawal added: “He’s a democrat. Every politician should not be afraid of the election because the probabilities are two: either you win or lose. So if we lose at the convention we go back home. We lick our wounds and prepare to support the winner if he emerges in a free and fair manner.”

Lawal said President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive for to his ministers with presidential ambition to resign was not a threat to Tinubu in any way.

According to him, “How can it be a threat? The more the merrier. We are democrats and we believe that if there are one million contestants on the platform of the APC, we will carry the majority of the delegates at the convention. So the more the merrier, they are all welcome.”

Meanwhile, the running mate to President Buhari in the 2011 elections, Pastor Tunde Bakare yesterday said he was trusting God to emerge as the standard bearer of the party.

Bakare stated this while speaking with journalists after submitting his expression of interest and nomination forms.

His words: “What’s next is in the hands of the party, and the organisers of the screening and everything before the primary we have to comply with all the rules.”

The presidential hopeful said anyone that participates in a race must comply with the rules.

Bakare added: “We have fulfilled our own side. It is now for the party to set the stage and to tell us what next, they will determine what next what I know for now isn’t the only screening and after screening for those who may have appeal, they will appeal and thereafter there will be primary and by the grace of God, we have decided to run according to the rules and we expect to win by special grace.”

He insisted that his chances of emerging as the party’s candidate are as bright as that of any person.

“I’m eminently qualified, either age or experience or everything that counts in this race. And I trust God that I will emerge the winner,” Bakare said.

