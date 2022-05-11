Kogi APC House of Reps Aspirants Pledge to Partner State, LGs to Tackle Insecurity

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

A House Representatives Aspirant for Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency, Mr. Suleiman Danladi Aguye, has pledged to partner with the state and local government chairmen to tackle insecurity occasioned by cultism in Lokoja, capital of Kogi State, if given the mandate.

Aguye made this promise while speaking during the press parley that was organised for the National Assembly Aspirants in Kogi State by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kogi State Council, in Lokoja yesterday.

He stated that it is regrettable that cultists’ activities are inimical to peaceful co-existence of the people.

He noted that the Chairman of Local Government, Mr. Muhammed Danasabe, has been trying his best in this regard, noting that a lawmaker at the House of Representatives should complement the efforts of the state and local government and people of my constituency to tackle insecurity in all its ramifications.

He pointed out that he is a familiar face on the political terrain, noting that he contested for Lokoja II House of Assembly seat, but lost the election, noting that he has acquired more experience and is now competent to represent his people at the House of Representatives in Abuja.

On youth and women empowerment, Aguye explained that he has been doing the empowerment programme and he has successfully paid for WAEC examinations and purchased JAMB forms for over 400 indigent students in his constituency.

He also promised to use agriculture to empower more women to make self-reliance in society.

