KACRAN Condemns Zamfara Killings

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN) has condemned the recent killings in Zamfara State, and therefore called on bandits to stop killing innocent Nigerians.

A statement issued yesterday by the National President of KACRAN, Mohammed Bello, said: “As the good people of Dauri, Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara State are sorrowfully mourning the death of over 50 persons brutally killed by bandits in the state, we members of Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN), as a peace loving herders

association in the country, wish to sadly condemn the aforementioned barbaric, senseless act in the state, and strongly call on them to immediately stop the killing innocent Nigerians in the name of taking vengeance against the volunteer groups who they claimed are illegally attacking, stealing their livestock and killing their families.

Bello said the above call was made due to the following: “It is neither rationale nor ideal to take revenge against people who are not the actual ones that attack you in the initial stage, even if they are the ones, what they ought to do is to report them to legal authorities who have the constitutional backing to arrest the culprits and bring them to book.”

He added that their retaliatory attack in the villages and towns for whatever reason is uncalled for and a crime against humanity; they should know that two wrongs will never make a right and so their attacks on innocent people is making the gravity of their offence more grievous than that of the volunteer groups.

Bello said: “We are strongly warning them to run away from criminality or any suspicious behaviour. And we also advise them to be law-abiding citizens who should be giving our security authorities maximum support and cooperation by reporting any person or group of people that they come to understand are committing or breaking Nigeria’s law and order.

“At the same time, we call on volunteer groups who are mainly responsible for the bandit’s reprisals to stop attacking, stealing livestock and killing innocent people in the name of protecting their communities.”

KACRAN also commended the Zamfara State Government for cautioning volunteer groups in the state, who were described as mischievous or trouble makers, to stop attacking innocent Nigerians whose attacks always result in harsh bandits attack in some villages and local towns where innocent people mainly old, women and children used to be the victims.”

