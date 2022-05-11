Ignore Alleged Imposition of Candidate by Akeredolu, Ondo APC Chieftain Tells Members

Fidelis David

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ondo State, Mr. Mathew Oye Oyerinmade, yesterday, called on members of the party in the Southern Senatorial District of the state not to be perturbed by the alleged imposition of a candidate on the people by the Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, ahead the forthcoming party’s primary elections in the state.

Oyerinmade, who spoke with journalists after meeting with the members and delegates of his constituency at Okeigbo, in Ileoluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of the state, stressed that the governor had given his words to support only candidates that emerged democratically through free and fair primaries and not by imposition.

He promised to intensify efforts toward ensuring that youths and women in the senatorial district (Ondo South), are engage meaningfully, constructively and are able to passionately subscribe to the national development plan.

Oyerinmade, therefore, said that he is fully ready to render a quality services if given the opportunity to serve the good people of the senatorial district of Ondo State.

He said: “Most of our graduates are there doing nothing. We need to understand the level of their involvement and the areas of their discipline. We need to engage them in order to know what they need.

“It is my duty to present quality bills that will torch the lives of our people. I will lobby for the benefits of my people.” “ I will address the issue of lack of electricity in some part of my senatorial district. I shall represent with honesty of purpose, transparency, accountability and in line with the principle of emotional intelligence and the manifestos of our great party.”

He also promised to invest in initiative that would provide the youth with skills, tools, access, knowledge and opportunities to become economically active citizens.

He said: “I will be a voice for the voiceless and a defender of the cause of the less privileged through legislative advocacy. I assure you of my commitment to ensuring that constituency projects and intervention programmes nominated across my senatorial district are fully executed and delivered according to specifications and within the specified period.”

Oyerinmade also spoke on empowering women of his constituency through agricultural business such as knitting, poultry farming, petty trading, and running small business.

“My focus in politics will be to ensure that institutions work and people can benefit from government services irrespective of class or social status. I want to help create policies that will help diversify our economy with a renewed focus on agriculture, tourism, manufacturing and youth empowerment.”

“The elderly and seniors will receive help from my Senior Citizen and Elderly Assistance Scheme that specialise in meeting their needs. The intervention scheme is designed to support low income senior citizens and the elderly through medicare, financial help, home care and grants for paying other bills,” he added.

