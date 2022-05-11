2023: Mammoth Crowd Storms Bauchi Airport, Emir’s Palace to Welcome Osinbajo

•VP stresses need for united Nigeria

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



A mammoth crowd of supporters yesterday stormed the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport to welcome Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to Bauchi as he continues to consult with influential Nigerians regarding his presidential ambition to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The APC presidential aspirant’s chartered plane landed at the Bauchi airport around 11:30 a.m.

Osinbajo was in Bauchi in continuation of his nationwide consultations with party delegates ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s primary election to choose the party’s candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

THISDAY reports that amidst heavy security, Osinbajo was received by hundreds of enthusiastic supporters as he drove straight to the palace of the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, for homage.

Osinbajo, warmly received by the traditional ruler, highlighted the numerous achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, stressing the need for a united Nigeria with every citizen treated with fairness and justice.

“The unity of this country is very, very crucial. There is no point trying to govern a country that is not united. Our primary task is unity and security, which is also very crucial. And these are issues that we are concerned with and which we are trying to deal with every day,” said Osinbajo. “One of the critical things one recognizes is that in a diverse country such as ours, different religions, different ethnicities, people with different designs, but we must treat everybody with fairness and justice. We must treat everybody, every faith, and every ethnicity with fairness and justice. And I believe that this is one of the reasons why it is important for us even in putting ourselves forward for the position of president, to bear in mind that the unity of this country is one of the most important things that we need.”

The APC presidential hopeful said he would want to alleviate the plights of Nigerians, thereby uniting the country, noting that the Buhari government’s concern is the plight of the masses and how to ensure that they get a fair chance to be employed and have a decent living.

“This is the reason why several of our projects that we have undertaken, especially the social investment programme, have been to better the lives of the common man. But also, we have been concerned about young people; how we can improve not just the quality of education of our young people, but the opportunity for young people to get jobs, to be employed and to have a decent standard of living,” Osinbajo explained. “This is very important for us as a government. This will also explain why I am running for the president of this country come February 2023.”

He told the Bauchi emir: “Your Royal Highness, I have served as vice president to President Muhammadu Buhari for the past seven years, and with God helping us, I will see out that term till May 2023.”

The vice president pointed out that serving Nigeria alongside Buhari has exposed him to the governance of “a complex and diverse level my office has allowed,” praising Buhari for his “openness and transparency.”

“I have learnt a lot, and I know that even during that period that I acted as president of this country, I was exposed to so much,” added Osinbajo.

Having served as vice president and a part of the current administration’s policies and implementation, Osinbajo mentioned that he would be better positioned to consolidate Buhari’s achievements.

Osinbajo asked the emir and other Nigerians to pray for his success ahead of the APC presidential primary election.

Responding, Adamu commended the vice president for paying him a courtesy visit at his palace and the APC party delegates in Bauchi, saying his actions show the love and respect he has for the people and traditional institutions in the state.

“I want to welcome you to Bauchi State. I believe you are in Bauchi for political activities, but you still considered it necessary to visit me at this material time. This shows the love and respect you have for the traditional institution,” said the Bauchi ruler. “We believe that power belongs to Allah and he gives it to whoever he wants and at the same time, by virtue of our position, we are not politicians, we can’t participate in politics but we only advise wisely.”

The emir added, “We pray that whatever you are here to do today in Bauchi state is fruitful. Whatever will bring unity and peace in our country what we are after.”

Osinbajo was in company with Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa (Bauchi North) and Senator Kabiru Gaya (Kano Central), ex-Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi, among other top dignitaries.

The vice president, who moved from the emir of Bauchi’s palace to the tomb of the late Prime Minister of Nigeria, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, on Ran road, addressed the APC Bauchi delegates at the Hazibal Events Centre, Yelwa Road, Bauchi.

