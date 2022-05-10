Use CAPS Matriculation Lists in Mobilising Corps Members, JAMB Tells NYSC

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has advised the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to make use of the matriculation lists provided by the Central Admission Processing Systems (CAPS) for the mobilisation of corps members.

Oloyede gave the admonition in Abuja Tuesday, during the maiden meeting of the NYSC management with registrars of corps-producing institutions in the country.

He deplored a situation where some universities in the country are running “top-up” degree programmes, which usually run for a period of one or two academic years or two semesters without the knowledge of the National Universities Commission (NUC) and other regulatory bodies.

Oloyede charged the registrars to help the board in ensuring that illegal admissions and other irregularities are eliminated in their universities, adding that nobody can be admitted in the university without the knowledge of registrars.

He said: “All these are aimed at stopping the illegal mobilisation. I want to urge you to please stop this. I therefore call on NYSC to rely on matriculation lists provided by CAPS for mobilisation.

“Institutions should also confess their sins and say these are the illegally admitted students. We found out that about 25 per cent of these illegally admitted are part-time and sandwich students that have impeded the candidates that are for regular programmes.”

In his remarks, the Director General, NYSC, Maj. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, said the decision to host registrars started recently, beginning with some select countries in the West Africa sub-region last November.

“There are 2,955 active corps-producing institutions on the NYSC database, out of which only 320 are home-based.

“Though relatively smaller, we shared the participants of this meeting into North and South contingents in order to achieve the heart-to-heart interaction that would give everyone the opportunity to be part of the decision-making process.

“Thus, Tuesday, 10th May, 2022 is for the North, while Wednesday, 11th May, 2022 is for the southern participants,” he said.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Appreciating the role of registrars as fulcrum in the mobilisation processes,’ Ibrahim said the meeting was drawn in recognition of the pivotal position of school registrars in the formulation and implementation of policies.

“In schools where registrars have abdicated their roles to subordinate officers, we have seen various forms of abuses and shortfalls. This has given rise to occasional mobilisation of unqualified persons, many of whom have been detected and fished out by NYSC field officers,” he noted.

