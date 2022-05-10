The Beginning of a New Dawn for Chief Kelvin Jombo

For Chief Kelvin Jombo, the MD/CEO of Sublime Luxury Homes, it’s the beginning of a new dawn as he steps out of his comfort zone to vie for the Green Chamber representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency. Precious Ugwuzor reports that the philanthropist-cum-buisness man is out to prove that Nigeria is fixable with the right people leading it

“A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way.” —John Maxwell

The above statement was made by Prince, a concerned young man from Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency who is very eager to see that the people of the area gets quality representation during the 2023 general elections.

Prince, however, believes that the greatest quality any leader can have is vision because it gives you the ability to see the bigger pictures.

Even the book of Proverbs 29:18 in the bible says: “Where there is no vision, the people perish.”

According to him, a worthy representation would be someone like Chief Kelvin Jombo, the MD/CEO of Sublime Luxury Homes Ltd, Sublime Hotel & Apartment Sublime Industries Ltd, to accept the call by the people of Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency to run for House of Representatives election as he is trusted.

Recently, those aspirations came to pass as Jombo has accepted the call by his people to contest for the House of Representatives in the forthcoming 2023 election.

Kelvin Jombo is a household name who has spent over three decades of his life putting smiles in the faces of his people. His philanthropy is legendary as he has impacted positively in their lives through his Kelvin Jombo Foundation.

For his immediate community Abiriba in Abia State and even beyond, his philanthropy is legendary as the foundation is a leading peer-philanthrophic network of social investors committed to advancing international causes in Africa.

The objective of the foundation is to empower the youth, women and children across the continent to catalyse economic growth that will engender poverty eradication and ensuring job creation.

Firmly set to replicate his spirit at the federal level, he was Abiriba chapter meeting of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) held at the Abiriba country home of the Pro-Chancellor of Abia State University Uturu and a leader of Abiriba PDP, where he assured the PDP faithful of people-oriented representation anchored on the promotion of improved welfare for the constituents, improved infrastructural development, vibrant representation at the green chamber, and attraction of quality projects to the constituency.

According to him, “I have come to seek your support to represent our people of Arochukwu/Ohafia at the green chamber, if given this opportunity it will be a partnership for improved welfare, infrastructural development, vibrant representation, and attraction of quality projects to Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency.”

Jombo further highlighted his various interventions in the community and beyond as a private citizen including street lighting projects, scholarship to indigent students, agricultural support initiatives which includes distribution of improved seedlings to farmers and financial support, distribution of palliative item to cushion the effect of the prolonged lockdown due to the outbreak of COVID-19, support to community development projects, the building of ultra-modern relaxation hall (Obu), empowerment of hundreds of women and youths in Abiriba amongst others. He promised to do more if elected as a federal legislator.

While responding, Chief Mba Okoronkwo Ukariwo, leader of Abiriba PDP, lauded the aspirant who he described as a humble and kindhearted young man who has remained true to himself irrespective of his attainment and achievements in life.

He prayed to God to grant him the desires of his heart even as the party is ready to travel every nook and cranny of the constituency to make sure he wins the election once he emerges as the party’s flag bearer.

The Hon. Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, who was also present at the meeting, described Jombo as being eminently qualified for the position and young too which represents the popular demand for youth inclusiveness in governance.

He further reiterated that the Federal House of Representative position should naturally be zoned to Abiriba, but advised the aspirant to continue his consultation and to reach out to delegates and stakeholders from other communities that make up the constituency as they are the most important persons in the primary election.

He also assured him of the party’s support at all times and prayed to God to help him in his aspiration.

In their separate response, the member representing Aba central state constituency, Hon Abraham Oba; and the Executive Chairman of Ohafia LGA, Dr. Okorafor Ukiwe, Princess Grace Agbara, commended the aspirant for his various interventions in the community and encouraged him to expand his consultation to other communities. They also advised him to carry every party member along while praying to God to grant him success.

Other stakeholders who attended the meeting include Dr. Chris Nwokocha, Hon Okoro Okeke, Chief Eleanya Okoji, Hon Edward Kalu Okocha, Chief Frank Okoroafor Egwuonwu, Chief Ejibe Kalu, Chief Otah Odim, Zonal PDP Women Leader, Mrs. Joy Ndukwe, Hon. Nelly Onwuka, Hon Nwabueze Aru, Ezinne Ada Obasi, Comrade Paul Kalu, Chief Nduka Agwu, Chief Okafor Ukegbu, PDP ward Chairmen from Abiriba, and other elected party executives as well as elected Councillors from Abiriba, among others.

Testimonies from the people of his constituency is that Kelvin Jombo’s kindness is second to none, which perhaps explains why youths from Abiriba see him as a role model, a mentor and a leader.

Jombo is loved by his people and once he is given the ticket of his party, it will no doubt, be a smooth ride to the lower chamber of the National Assembly because it will definitely be landslide victory for the Peoples Democratic Party in Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency.

According to John Quincy Adams, ‘If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more, you are a leader.’

Jombo is one man who many young people look up to. He has the capacity to translate vision into reality.He possesses an effective leadership qualities that help achieve higher goals and objectives in Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency.

Speaking on what to expect from him by his constituents, Jombo said: “I am bringing a lot to the table. I am bringing fresh hope, hope to the youths, fresh ideas, l am showing the way and telling our people that it can be done. The centre-piece of my representation will be anchored on the framework of collectivism and general welfare aimed at giving hope and life to the poor, weak and vulnerable in our society across party-Lines. ‘Fair Society Bill’ will define my time in the Green Chamber. “

According to him, “I am heading to Federal House to continue in a far more larger platform with what l have been doing over the years with the Kelvin Jombo Fondation. This is more of a call to serve to me. Abandoning my business to do this was so difficult, but when your people insists, saying no becomes an arrogant resistant against you people.

“My constituents and inhabitants of Arochukwu-Ohafia Federal Constituency are not just numbers, they are also Nigerians and Abians that deserve access to better schools, hospitals, supermarkets and recreations facilities just like other Nigerians and Abians in Abuja, Lagos, Aba and Umuahia. I will work with colleagues from rural and semi-urban federal constituencies who constitute the Majority in the Green Chamber to initiate and pass sweeping bills to promote even development during National Policy Formulation and Fiscal Planning with clauses to domesticate the Laws in the federating component states.

“The inputs of my constituents will be critical to my performance in The Green Chamber. I will set-up Constituency Offices in Ohafia, Arochukwu, Abam, Abiriba, Nkporo and Ihechiowa to bring the Green Chamber Closer to my people.

“I think the people saw capacity before they collectively took a stand against the interests and pressure from all angle. As a youth going to the federal house to serve my people, outside my immediate constituency, my mission to the Green Chamber is to initiate and sponsor landmark social and economic legislation that will shape and have far-reaching impact on the generality of the ordinary citizens of Nigeria.”

On what actually motives me to answer the call, “in my pursuit of business and knowledge after travelling round the globe, l ask myself why can’t we as a nation, have a deliberate policy backed by an Act of the Parliament to send and fund an army of our best and brilliant students to study and acquire skills of the future from top universities and Institutions of Technology around the globe.”

As Technologically developed and advanced as China is, Jombo noted that they have not stopped such national policy till date.

Coming from the oil producing state, his opinion of the Petroleum Industry Bill is that it is bereft of vision to pass the Bill into law without a provision to “invest part or percentage of the proceeds from our aging hydrocarbon resources (A resources that will soon give way to renewable and clean energy) into the technology of the future like batteries and solar panels production plants around the nation to continue to remain a player in the energy world”.

As a Member of the House of Representative, Jombo said: “I will Initiate an amendment of the PIB Law to accommodate the re-investment of a defined percentage of the proceeds into the emerging technologies of the future. A future after oil and gas resources.This is the only way we can have a guaranteed and assured future for the next generation.

“Laws and Acts of Parliament are useful to the extent that they, are applied to solve societal problems. All the Bills that I will Initiate will be people-oriented because I will be sent to the Green Chamber by the people, and I will work with colleagues to strengthen the over-sight functions of the Parliament during implementation. Our country is on life support. The panacea to reviving her are fiscal federalism, reducing the cost of governance, giving Nigerians hope and creating an enabling environment for a private sector driven economy.”

“The Parliament must genuinely partner the other arms and layers of government for the revival. I am prepared to be part of that genuine partnerships,” Jombo added.

Quote

